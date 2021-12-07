BESTSELLING AUTHOR SARAH J. MAAS RETURNS TO LIVE TALKS LA WITH NEW CRESCENT CITY SEQUEL

In the only US appearance for her new book, bestselling author Sarah J. Maas discusses "House of Sky and Breath," the second title in her Crescent City series on February 15, 2022. Tickets go on sale Monday, December 2. This exclusive, special tour edition of "House of Sky and Breath" is included in tickets for this virtual conversation.

Maas talks to YA author Katherine Webber about "House of Sky and Breath" in an exclusive US appearance

Last year’s event with Live Talks Los Angeles was so fun, and I can’t wait to celebrate with my fans again for the publication of 'House of Sky and Breath.'” — Sarah J. Maas, author of Crescent City series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah J. Maas, the #1 New York Times and internationally bestselling author of the Crescent City, Court of Thorns and Roses, and Throne of Glass series, makes a return visit to the Live Talks Los Angeles stage on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. In a virtual discussion with author Katherine Webber ("Dragon Realm"), Maas will talk about "House of Sky and Breath," the sexy, action-packed second installment in the Crescent City series. This is Maas' only US appearance for the book and tickets go on sale Monday, December 13, 2021, 12noonET/9amPT at Live Talks Los Angeles. Tickets priced at $45 include an exclusive special tour edition of "House of Sky and Breath."

Maas made her first appearance with Live Talks Los Angeles in February 2021 to talk about "A Court of Silver Flames." That became Live Talk LA's quickest event to sell out (2000 tickets in 50 minutes) and largest attended virtual event. “Last year’s event with Live Talks Los Angeles was so fun," said Maas, "and I can’t wait to celebrate with my fans again for the publication of 'House of Sky and Breath.'" Maas' books have sold 18 million copies and are published in 37 languages.

"House of Sky and Breath" picks up Bryce and Hunt's adventure where it left off in the series' first book, "House of Earth and Blood." Called "electrifying" by Publishers Weekly, the book ended with the couple saving Crescent City from destruction. But now, as rebels chip away at the leaders’ power, Bryce, Hunt, and their friends become entangled in the rebels’ plans and must make a choice: stay silent while others are oppressed, or fight for what’s right and protect the world they love.

Katherine Webber, who will be interviewing Maas, is a YA and children’s author. Her upcoming YA novels include "The Revelry" (January 2022) and the YA fantasy rom-com "Twin Crowns" (May 2022, co-written with Catherine Doyle). She also is the co-author of the young fiction series "Sam Wu Is Not Afraid" and the bestselling Dragon Realm books, which she co-writes with her husband Kevin Tsang. Katherine is originally from California and currently lives in London with her husband and young daughters.

More information can be found at Live Talks Los Angeles at www.livetalksla.org.

