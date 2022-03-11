Governor Abbott Reappoints Lynd Presiding Officer Of Alamo Regional Mobility Authority

TEXAS, March 11 - March 11, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Michael Lynd, Jr. as presiding officer of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority (RMA) for a term that will expire on February 1, 2024. The RMA is a political subdivision that allows local transportation planning and project delivery leaders to partner with the state to deliver transportation infrastructure projects that serve Bexar County.

Michael Lynd, Jr. of San Antonio is Chief Executive Officer of Kairoi Residential. He serves on the Executive Committee for greater:SATX, which is San Antonio's rebranded regional economic development organization, and on the Board of Directors of the San Antonio Mobility Coalition and the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO). He also serves on the Fiduciary Board for Texas Partners Bank and as a trustee for his alma mater, Trinity University. Additionally, he is a member of the National Multi Housing Council and the National Apartment Association. He is a volunteer and supporter of the Brighton School and its annual Taste of the Northside, as well as the Southwest Research Institute. Lynd received a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Trinity University.