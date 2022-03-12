LGM Brings Her Poetry to Life With “We Were Moons”
Portland-based poet, LGM, releases her debut spoken word album with BentBeat Productions.PORTLAND, OREGON, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout history, poetry has been transcendent. Words put together with passion, purpose and pause. Sonnets, Haikus, and Free Verse gave the lyrist freedom to express what was on their heart in a way that the audience was drawn to. Waiting for the meter, rhythm, or rhyme to add color to what was on the sonneteer’s heart.
LGM is a multi-disciplined artist using visuals, poems, spoken word and music videos to express herself. Her first compilation of spoken words put to music is “We Were Moons,” released in conjunction with Portland’s BentBeat Productions.
“We Were Moons is a collection of poems that speak of my journey to finding self-love,” recalled LGM. “I thought it was my coming-of-age journey to finding love outside of myself. And it turned out, I was discovering some real reasons to love myself. I was witnessing the way I care, remember, and forgive. I now know it’s a gift to everyone who has touched my life and helped guide me.”
LGM took her time developing the courage to combine the different facets of creativity together to compose the collection of works. She sought out and brought together a diverse team of people to help create her vision and add even more depth through their respective creativity.
“We are so excited to help construct this album for LGM, and continue to work with her moving forward,” commented Dave Beatty at BentBeat. “Spoken word poetry is a beautiful genre, and music gives a sonic backdrop to her shadows and truths through verse and musing.”
LGM’s “We Were Moons” album is streaming now on Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and wherever you find great music.
Follow LGM on Instagram @poet_the_moon
About BentBeat Productions: BentBeat is based in Portland, Oregon. Primarily focusing on partnering with musicians to produce, record, and release high quality broadcast-level music through streaming services, social media and traditional distribution. The entire catalog is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and all major music sites. Please join in supporting musicians.
A Fantasy - LGM