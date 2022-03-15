WatchRx and 1 True Health – Care Management Partner to Offer Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring

WatchRx Visual Medication Reminders Help Seniors Stay Healthy and Independent

The companies aim to improve chronic care management for vulnerable populations through care coordination, medication management, and behavioral changes.

ACTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WatchRx and 1 True Health – Care Management (“1 True Health”) announced today that they are partnering to increase health equity and to better address chronic and acute disease management with their AI/ML enabled platform, personalized preventative care, and smart wearable solutions. Now, individuals, healthcare providers, and employers can leverage automated workflows and actionable real-time insights to improve care coordination, medication adherence, and patient outcomes while reducing costs.

The US economy could gain $135 billion per year by reducing health disparities, especially by addressing SDOH and chronic illnesses among vulnerable populations . Nearly 70% of Medicare beneficiaries suffer from two or more chronic illnesses and account for 93% of Medicare spending . Medication non-adherence among this cohort is responsible for nearly 69% of avoidable hospital admissions . Missed medications result in 125,000 annual deaths in the US .

Further, the two companies aim to significantly address health equity among vulnerable micro populations. Seniors, people of color, and lower-income individuals are affected more by chronic and acute conditions than the general population as they have proportionately less access to care resources. WatchRx and 1 True Health are dedicated to providing a unique and valuable technology and service combination that facilitates access to care.

“1 True Health is a clinical services company that offers both technology and a call-center approach to help our patients manage chronic and acute conditions. Our value is in regular, recurring communication/education which builds a trusted, personal connection with patients and their family,” said Shawn Smith, CEO of 1 True Health. “Our goal is to improve care delivery, inform and empower individuals, protect the most vulnerable, and drive better health outcomes. WatchRx technology will enable us to coordinate and deliver Virtual First Preventative Care services through informative data collection/analysis, timely communication, effective medication management, and real-time physiological notifications.”

This partnership will leverage WatchRx’s remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and 1 True Health clinical delivery services to:

● Increase medication adherence

● Empower and inform individuals to help them manage their health

● Increase patient and caregiver engagement

● Address SDOH, lifestyle, and behavioral challenges

“We’re excited to partner with 1 True Health to help individuals, especially seniors and vulnerable populations, improve their health through real-time access to their health information, caregivers, and resources,” said Jayanthi Narasimhan, Founder and CEO of WatchRx. “Now 1 True Health customers will be able to use our smartwatch to stay on course with their medications using our intelligent visual medication reminders and push button access to caregivers. Additionally, physicians and health care providers will be able to leverage data analytics, automation, and patient-engagement capabilities to improve their patients’ health outcomes and quality of life.”

About 1 True Health

1 True Health – Care Management is a clinical services company that empowers and educates an individual to address chronic/acute conditions and to better manage his/her health. We provide effortless, compassionate, and personalized Chronic Care Management and Remote Patient Monitoring services and we help our patients to better engage in Care Plans via fun and engaging health & wellness coaching. We focus on personal health management, patient engagement, population health, and disease surveillance. And we literally delight everyone with consistent care delivery that informs individuals, protects the most vulnerable, and drives better health outcomes.

About WatchRx

WatchRx is on a mission to help healthcare providers deliver personalized quality care to seniors to facilitate aging in place. We enable hospitals and providers to improve transitional care and offer RPM/CCM/TCM, which helps to reduce readmission, reduce healthcare costs, and grow revenue. The patented AI/ML enabled WatchRx solution includes a senior-friendly smartwatch and RPM/CCM/TCM platform with automated workflows. Our predictive analytics system correlates vitals data, medication adherence, and self-reported data, including food & nutrition. The RPM platform and accompanying smartphone app, enable physicians, caregivers, and nurses to receive actionable alerts and deliver care right at patient’s home.

Learn more: https://youtu.be/nHP2Xv8OSwk

1 True Health Media Contact:

Chad Owen, Director of Marketing

Email Address: chad.owen@1truehealth.com

WatchRx Media Contact:

Jayanthi Narasimhan, CEO

Email Address: info@watchrx.io

