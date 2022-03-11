Fatal Springfield Fire Caused by Smoking Materials 

SPRINGFIELD — This morning’s fatal fire on Wilmont Street in Springfield was accidental, said Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Springfield Fire Department, Springfield Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden DA’s office. The joint investigation determined that the fire began in the second-floor living room and was caused by the improper disposal of smoking materials.

“On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, I want to express our condolences to the victim’s family on the tragedy they suffered this morning,” said Commissioner Calvi. “We see too many fires that start with smoking materials. There’s no safe way to smoke, but if you must smoke then please do it responsibly. Use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.

“Smoking materials cause more fatal fires than all other known causes combined,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please don’t smoke in bed, when you’re drowsy, or when you’re impaired, and be sure there are working smoke alarms on every floor.”

Fire officials reminded residents to check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks this weekend. If the alarm takes alkaline batteries then replace them with fresh ones, and if the manufacturing date printed on the back is more than 10 years old then replace the alarm.

