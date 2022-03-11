Afflecto Earns Honors in the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards
Afflecto Media Marketing, a full-service marketing agency, has been awards both gold and silver honors at the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards.ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Afflecto has earned gold honors in the 2022 MUSE Creative Awards. Afflecto’s work for client Performance Eyecare was recognized in the ‘Integrated Marketing Design’ category for their all-encompassing branding and outreach program. The project lead on this campaign was Anjelica Aquilino, Creative Specialist for Afflecto.
The MUSE Creative Awards is a leading award programs created to honor creative and design professionals for their excellence. The International Awards Associate (IAA) hosts the MUSE Awards and aims to promote excellence in various creative and design industries by providing professionals a platform to compete against their peers. This year they received over 6,000 entries from all over the globe.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from the IAA,” said Amy Rose, Afflecto Vice President. “This recognition – and the desire to continually put out good work – motivates us to push ourselves every day.”
Afflecto’s work for Performance Eyecare was also honored with a silver award in the ‘Advertising’ category for their work on a Bosnian bilingual advertising and communications plan. Another silver honor was awarded to Afflecto for their branding work on client Restorative Pain Management.
“The team here at IAA is taken aback by the works we had received for the 2022 MUSE Awards. The level of refinement and the depth of completion truly represent the best of the creative and design industries,” Thomas Brandt noted, spokesperson of IAA. He added, “IAA commends all our entrants for their dedication to their crafts, and may their unceasing passions further the limits of creativity and design.”
ABOUT AFFLECTO
Afflecto Media Marketing LLC., is a full-service advertising agency that was founded in 2006 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri. They partner with clients in a variety of industries from healthcare to retail, packaged goods, and service. Since 2018 they’ve grown gross revenue by 96% and maintain a 94% client retention rate. This growth is attributed to a focus on driving sales and brand value through expertise in traditional and digital media, online marketing, website creation, social media, creative and branding.
-###-
Amy Rose
Afflecto Media Marketing
+1 3146160079
arose@afflectomm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other