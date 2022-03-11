State Police Investigate Single Vehicle Fatal Crash Into The Pocomoke River￼

March 11, 2022

(SNOW HILL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash in Worcester County this afternoon that killed a man after his vehicle was found in the Pocomoke River.

The deceased is identified as Robert Jarrell, 73, of Snow Hill. Jarrell was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical service personnel. Jarrell was the driver of a GMC Denali truck involved in the crash. He was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Shortly after 11:00 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Berlin Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on Rt. 12 and the Pocomoke River Bridge in Snow Hill, Md. Upon arrival, troopers and EMS providers were advised by a witness that the truck was fully submerged in the middle of the Pocomoke River.

Responding members from the Salisbury City Fire Department Dive Team located the submerged vehicle and recovered the victim, later identified as Jarrell. EMS personnel pronounced him deceased on the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates Jarrell was driving southbound on Maryland Route 12 and crossed over the northbound lanes for reasons unknown at this time. He entered a roadside parking lot and continued traveling into the Pocomoke River where the vehicle came to rest. Jarrell was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Maryland State Police from the Berlin Barrack responded to the crash along with deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and police from the Snow Hill Police Department. Personnel from the Salisbury City Fire Department, Ocean City Fire Department and Snow Hill Fire Department were on the scene to assist. Police from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources also responded.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. All possible causes are being considered.

Route 12 remains closed for the recovery of the vehicle. The investigation continues…

