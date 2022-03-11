Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Request for information – assault investigation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1000190

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner                    

      

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/06/22 at about 9:20 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grafton Road in Townshend, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Request for information – assault investigation

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a pickup truck that was in the vicinity of an assault that occurred at about 9:20 p.m. Jan. 6, 2022, in the vicinity of Grace Cottage Hospital on Grafton Road in Townshend. Police would like to speak to the operator of the truck, who may have information that could assist in the ongoing investigation. The truck was captured on surveillance images that are attached to this release and is believed to be a red Chevrolet Silverado from the approximate model years 2016-2018. The license plate was not visible.

 

Anyone with information about this vehicle is asked to call Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner at the VSP Westminster Barracks at 802-766-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.

 

- 30 -

 

