Derby Barracks - Incident in Coventry

CASE#: 24A5003033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/16/24, approx. 1252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry - Rte 14, Spencer Hill Rd, Blake Rd, Hancock Hill Rd, Maple Ridge Rd areas

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of a firearms-involved dispute with bodily injury at a residence on Spencer Hill Rd in Coventry. Initial responding troopers located two adult males with non-life threatening injuries, and several armed subjects fleeing the scene into wooded areas.

Troopers and NPD Officers were able to quickly apprehend one subject without incident. Over the afternoon, law enforcement officers searched the area, and by approximately 1630 hours, all remaining subjects had been taken into custody without incident.

A large law enforcement presence was visible in the area, and a road closure was in effect for most of the afternoon. Loud bangs heard by members of the public were nonlethal devices deployed by troopers, and no shots were fired.

This incident is believed to be isolated to the parties involved, and all subjects involved are believed to be accounted for. The investigation into this incident will continue into the evening, and additional details, including charges to be filed, will be released as they become available.