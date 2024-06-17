Derby Barracks - Update no. 1 - Incident in Coventry

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5003033

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 6/16/24, approx. 1252 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coventry - Rte 14, Spencer Hill Rd, Blake Rd, Hancock Hill Rd, Maple Ridge Rd areas

ACCUSED: Randall Davis

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VIOLATION:

Assault and Robbery with Bodily Injury Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Mohamed Hussein

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VIOLATION:

Assault and Robbery with Bodily Injury Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Jadis Arnold

AGE: 16

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, MA

VIOLATION:

Assault and Robbery with Bodily Injury Aggravated Assault

VICTIM: Keith Jacobs

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

VICTIM: Herbert Jacobs

AGE: 72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

-Update-

The investigation into this incident continued into the evening, with the above charges being filed. All three subjects of this investigation have been charged in the Criminal Division of the Vermont Superior Court, Orleans Unit, by the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Vermont State Police is also releasing additional details regarding this incident. On the aforementioned time and date, the VSP Derby Barracks received a report of a dispute involving firearms, possible shots fired, and a person who had been shot at a residence on Spencer Hill Rd in Coventry. Upon arrival, troopers encountered the victims, who were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries sustained from an assault including being struck by firearms, and although discovering evidence that shots had been fired, determined no one had been shot. It was also alleged that several of the victims’ firearms had been stolen during this assault.

Simultaneously, information from the public was received that three subjects, armed with several firearms, had fled in the direction of an occupied nearby residence on Blake Rd. Troopers, along with law enforcement officers from the Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, US Border Patrol, US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, and the VT Fish and Wildlife Warden Division, converged on the area.

Hussein was quickly located in a riverbed and taken into custody by a Game Warden, NPD Officers and VSP Troopers. Arnold was also located, but refused commands to stop and fled into a wooded area toward Hancock Hill Rd. Specialized State Police units including the Tactical Services Unit, Unmanned Arial Systems Unit, and K9 units responded to the area to assist with the search. VT 14 in the area of the incident was shut down while local residents were directed to shelter in place.

Throughout the afternoon, law enforcement searched for the remaining two subjects and responded to sightings, locating several firearms including loaded semi-automatic rifles and handguns during their search. After several K9 tracks by VSP K9 Carbon and Newport PD K9 Ozzy and foot pursuits by searching officers, Arnold was taken into custody in the area of Nadeau Park Rd, and Davis was taken into custody in the area of Maple Ridge Rd without incident and with the assistance of all agencies involved, with the incident concluding around 1630 hours.

All three were transported to the VSP Derby Barracks for processing, and ordered held without bail by the Court. They are due in the Criminal Division of the Orleans Superior Court on 6/17/2024 to answer to the above offenses.



The Vermont State Police thanks the public and their partner agencies for their invaluable assistance in bringing this situation to a safe resolution. Anyone with information which may aid this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881, by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES), or at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Lodged

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024, 1230

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility – Davis. Northeast Regional Correctional Facility – Hussein/Arnold

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

-Initial News Release-

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a report of a firearms-involved dispute with bodily injury at a residence on Spencer Hill Rd in Coventry. Initial responding troopers located two adult males with non-life threatening injuries, and several armed subjects fleeing the scene into wooded areas.

Troopers and NPD Officers were able to quickly apprehend one subject without incident. Over the afternoon, law enforcement officers searched the area, and by approximately 1630 hours, all remaining subjects had been taken into custody without incident.

A large law enforcement presence was visible in the area, and a road closure was in effect for most of the afternoon. Loud bangs heard by members of the public were nonlethal devices deployed by troopers, and no shots were fired.

This incident is believed to be isolated to the parties involved, and all subjects involved are believed to be accounted for. The investigation into this incident will continue into the evening, and additional details, including charges to be filed, will be released as they become available.