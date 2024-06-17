St. Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release
CASE#: 24A2004031
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2024 at approximately 2004 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1627 Main St, Fairfax VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Gerald Jarvis III
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/16/24 at approximately 2004 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of conditions of release at the Maple Grove Campground located at 1627 Main St in Fairfax.
Investigation revealed that Gerald Jarvis III (44) was in fact violating his 24-hour curfew conditions of release. Jarvis was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Jarvis was later issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.