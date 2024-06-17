St. Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident









STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE









CASE#: 24A2004031

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993









DATE/TIME: 06/16/2024 at approximately 2004 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1627 Main St, Fairfax VT





VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Gerald Jarvis III

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On 06/16/24 at approximately 2004 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of conditions of release at the Maple Grove Campground located at 1627 Main St in Fairfax.





Investigation revealed that Gerald Jarvis III (44) was in fact violating his 24-hour curfew conditions of release. Jarvis was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Jarvis was later issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.









COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES













*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



