Submit Release
News Search

There were 319 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,395 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident



STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE



NEWS RELEASE



CASE#: 24A2004031

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993



DATE/TIME: 06/16/2024 at approximately 2004 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1627 Main St, Fairfax VT  


 

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Gerald Jarvis III                                               

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT


 


SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        


On 06/16/24 at approximately 2004 hours, the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of conditions of release at the Maple Grove Campground located at 1627 Main St in Fairfax.


Investigation revealed that Gerald Jarvis III (44) was in fact violating his 24-hour curfew conditions of release. Jarvis was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing. Jarvis was later issued a flash citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the above offense.


 


COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/17/2024 at 1300 hours            

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES




*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Violation of Conditions of Release

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more