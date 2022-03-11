Submit Release
Rutland Barracks/ Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:  22B4001091

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bryan Mazolla                              

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: March 07, 2022 at 0900 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 30 – Wells, Vermont

VIOLATION: Investigation of random gun shots.

 

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

The Vermont State Police is currently investigating a report of random gun shots being discharged on Route 30 in the Town of Wells during the late evening hours of March 06, 2022.  There were no reported injuries or property damage as a result of the discharges.  Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at (802)773-9101 or by using the anonymous tip line at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

 

