Maine DOE Update – March 11, 2022

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) NEO Home Instruction portal will open to superintendents on April 1st for 2022-2023 form submissions. As School Administrative Unit (SAU) central offices prepare to manage a new school year of home instruction forms and rosters, we invite superintendents and/or SAU Home Instruction Points of Contact to join the Maine DOE Home Instruction Specialist and Data Team for a Home Instruction Webinar on Wednesday, March 23rd at 10am. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) today awarded $1.2 million in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) funding to support education innovation in six School Administrative Units across Maine. These funds will be used to support projects focused on workforce development, environmental stewardship, outdoor education, a marine institute, and internship opportunities as well as supporting unique approaches to remote learning. | More

The 19th Annual MLTI Student Conference will be held virtually on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 8:30am to 2:00pm, and will be open to all MLTI 7th and 8th grade students. Since our first MLTI Student Conference in 2003, this event has been providing students with their own technology conference focused on issues, concepts, and subjects that matter to them. The theme of this year’s conference is: MLTI Launches Space2Connect! The intent of the conference theme is to reflect the many interpretations of space and connection as they relate to Maine students and their use of technology today. | More

March is National Women’s History Month, a time to celebrate the contributions of women to United States history, culture, and society and to recognize the specific achievements women have made over the course of American history in a variety of fields. Below please find resources and information from Maine Department of Education Specialists for Women’s History Month and all year. | More

The U.S. Department of Education published a notice on a discretionary grant program for the Office of Special Education and Rehabilitative Services: Educational Technology, Media, and Materials for Individuals With Disabilities Program-Innovative Technology-Based Approaches for Assessing Children With Disabilities. | More

The Department of Education is excited to share that Maine Governor Janet T. Mills has issued a proclamation that March 13 to March 19, 2022 is Child & Adult Care Food Program Week! | More

The Maine Association of School Nurses has opened nominations for the Maine School Nurse of the Year (SNOY) 2022-23. This award recognizes an outstanding school nurse for their contributions to the school and community they serve. The award provides recognition to an individual who demonstrates leadership in six areas of practice: care provision, program management, health education, professional development, community involvement, and research. | More

Experience with hands-on scientific research is a rare opportunity for most students and can make a significant difference in their careers. Bigelow Laboratory’s Keller BLOOM program gives students a unique look into life as a scientist, and is now accepting applications for the weeklong experience, which will be held May 15th to 20th. The program is open, at no cost, to all Maine high school juniors. | More

Active learning, student engagement, technology integration, digital instructional design, digital citizenship, and online safety are the main topics for an ongoing professional learning series offered by the MLTI Ambassadors starting on March 7. These daily offerings are offered live and open to all interested educators. The sessions will also be available in asynchronous versions on our website. | More

Join the Maine Department of Education and Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge as they cohost an afternoon with Jill Pelto, an accomplished climate change artist with a passion for constructing new ways to communicate science through art. | More

Members of the Early Learning Team will be providing an opportunity for new and expanding Pre-K programs to come together to learn and discuss the components of high-quality programming. | More

The following opportunity comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center. Does your emergency operations team know the types of threats facing their networks and systems? Is your team prepared to handle cyber threats before, during, and after one occurs? Is cybersecurity included in your emergency operations plan (EOP)? These important questions for your planning team to consider will be answered by taking this NEW online course, Cybersecurity Considerations for K-12 Schools and School Districts. | More

