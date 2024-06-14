Bucksport Eighth Graders Unplug and Help Out During Camping Trip at Birch Point Beach State Park

(Bucksport eighth graders had the opportunity to watch the aurora borealis over the ocean.)

This May, eighth graders from Bucksport Middle School left the screens behind for a weekend of learning and service at Birch Point Beach State Park in Owls Head. Miles Bisher, Bucksport Middle School’s social studies teacher and outdoor club advisor, brought his students out as part of the Teens to Trails’ Life Happens Outside® Challenge, one of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative’s 2024 programs.

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative is a state-wide effort to increase access to engaging, hands-on outdoor experiences and career exploration for middle and high school students throughout the state. Since its creation in 2022, the program has brought thousands of students on outdoor adventures inspired by educators like Bisher.

“When I was in high school, my outing club advisor took our club on extended camping trips, and those experiences had a profound impact on my life by exposing me to new experiences outside with peers, in settings that would challenge me physically and mentally, and allow me to grow as a person and develop some resiliency and adaptability in the face of adversity. I wanted to offer a similar experience to my 8th graders,” explained Bisher. “Additionally, the prevalence of screen time and phone/social media usage for teens has skyrocketed, while teen time spent outside and synchronous, in-person time with friends has plummeted, and I wanted to show students the innumerable benefits of flipping those two trends.

Teens to Trails Program Manager Samantha Andrews accompanied the group from Bucksport on their trip. Teens to Trails is a nonprofit organization whose mission is “connecting Maine teens to life-changing experiences.” Their Life Happens Outside® Challenge is a weeklong competition for middle school communities. To compete in the challenge, students track every minute spent outside – whether on a dedicated trip like Bisher planned or doing everyday actions like walking the dog or taking out the trash. The challenge takes place May 10-17, and at the end of the week, the eight schools with the most outside minutes logged win $1,000 to apply to future outdoor activities.

“Teens to Trails hears from healthcare experts, parents, and teachers that teenagers feel better on the inside when they spend time outside,” said Executive Director Alicia Heyburn in a recent press release. “We heard so many amazing stories from students and faculty about the positive impact spending a week outdoors can have.”

Bucksport students were a testament to this effort: “I felt like I didn’t need my phone even after we left and felt better and more in the present,” said one student. It made me feel so much better. I felt more energized and like I had time to do things again,” said another. I had some of the best nights of sleep I’ve had in a long time.”

This is Teens to Trails’ first year working with the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative, and the Challenge is just one of four free programs they are offering students. The initiative, created by the Maine Department of Education, was born from a promise made during Governor Mill’s 2022 State of the State Address to provide children with more opportunities to learn about and explore Maine’s natural beauty and resources after two years of the pandemic.

“Teens to Trails and Bucksport Middle School are grateful to Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative for supporting a student opportunity to enjoy a weekend of coastal camping. The experience also marked the first overnight trip for this great group of middle schoolers,” said Jennifer Hazard

One student explores a small cave. Students explore the woods on Owls Head. Students enjoyed the sunset over Birch Point Beach. Students explore the woods on Owls Head. Two students snuggled up for their first night of camping. Bucksport students arrive for their camping trip.

During their trip, Bucksport Middle School students worked together to complete many important projects, such as cleaning up debris on Birch Point Beach State Park’s trails, replacing picnic tables, and burning branches off fallen trees. There were also opportunities for fun, such as exploring Owls Head Lighthouse and hiking Mt. Megunticook. Students were even lucky enough to watch the colors of the Northern Lights reflect over the water. Experts from the Maine Bureau of Parks & Land visited on Saturday evening to teach students about the solar system and constellations and allowed them to see the moon through a high-power telescope.

When asked about their favorite parts of the trip, students most noted their appreciation for being away from technology and, of course, the best part of any camping trip: s’mores.

“The air in the morning with the ocean a bit away and the smores and the energy that came along with it,” one student told Bisher about their favorite part of the trip.

Another noted, “It was probably one of the best camping experiences that someone could experience. I felt like I always had something fun going on, and it was nice talking to people I usually wouldn’t.”

Bucksport middle schoolers can identify the importance of engaging with nature. “Outdoor experiences like this are important for teenagers because they don’t realize how fun or relaxing it is to do these things until they actually do it,” explained one student, “we are constantly on our phones and so disconnected from the real world. Most kids don’t get to have that experience.”

Bisher agrees with the sentiment: “Outdoor education and experiences are not just important but absolutely critical for the holistic development of children and adolescents. Kids need to take risks, be challenged, face and overcome adversity, learn to be adaptable and flexible, disconnect from screens and the online world, and reconnect with the physical world of nature with their friends. Everything is more real and authentic outside, and students need that, now more than ever.”

The Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative was created with Federal Emergency Relief Funding and is a part of Maine’s Whole Student Pandemic Response. Please visit the Maine DOE Website to learn more about Whole Student Pandemic Response and the many other programs that make it up.