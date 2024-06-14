Maine DOE Update – June 14, 2024

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

News & Updates

To support educators in providing evidence-based literacy instruction, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced that all K-5 educators have free access to high-quality literacy modules through June of 2025. Educators who complete the modules by August 23, 2024, will be eligible to receive a stipend for each completed module. | More

With the assistance of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Maine public schools have long offered a nutritious breakfast and lunch meal program to thousands of children in Maine during the school year. In Maine, students have access to meals during the school day at no cost to them or their families. With summer around the corner, students can still access the meals they need through the Summer Food Service Program. This U.S. Department of Agriculture program operates at hundreds of sites across Maine. | More

In alignment with supporting a culture of innovation and continuous improvement, new tools have been created for school nurses. This newest project directly reflects the advocacy and care our Maine school nurses possess, further strengthening our public health infrastructure. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

The Alternative Education Association of Maine has selected eight students to receive this year’s Martin Mackey Memorial Scholarship. Each student will be awarded $500 when they graduate. Each graduate’s inspirational story and passion for their education make them more than deserving of this award. | More

This May, eighth graders from Bucksport Middle School left the screens behind for a weekend of learning and service at Birch Point Beach State Park in Owls Head. Miles Bisher, Bucksport Middle School’s social studies teacher and outdoor club advisor, brought his students out as part of the Teens to Trails’ Life Happens Outside® Challenge, one of the Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative’s 2024 programs. | More

Students at Chelsea Elementary School were overjoyed at the sight of twenty new Lego sets as they walked into the classroom this year. Through the Maine Department of Education’s TeachWithTech grant, Chelsea Elementary School was able to receive twenty Lego SPIKE Essentials Kits. These Lego sets were accompanied by iPads, which were preloaded with the SPIKE app. | More

This year has been transformative for Leslie Denton, the seventh-grade English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at Mt. View Middle School in Thorndike. Leslie’s professional learning journey, marked by a commitment to the principles of Universal Design for Learning (UDL), was significantly influenced by her attendance at a ConCEPT Professional Development conference hosted by the Maine Department of Education. The conference, featuring renowned educator Katie Novak, equipped Leslie with valuable skills and strategies that she diligently implemented. | More

The Maine Department of Education’s innovative ConCEPT Pilot program has yielded remarkable outcomes, as schools across the state have explored new ways to engage students through questioning protocols and scaffolding conceptual understandings into lessons. | More

Professional Development, Training, and Events

2024 Annual Summit Theme: Supporting the Whole Student and School Community. Registration is now open for the 2024 Maine Department of Education (DOE) Annual Summit held August 6th – 8th at the Augusta Civic Center. Sessions take place from 7 am to 5 pm each day. Breakfast and lunch are included in the registration fee of $150 for all three days. This year’s event features an all-in-one events app, over 150 session options with contact hours, four engaging keynote speakers, in addition to several mini-summits and other training options available during the event – Register today! | More

Island Readers & Writers (IRW) will host the Dear Teacher Conference in Bangor on October 10 and 11, 2024, for educators and librarians working with students in grades Pre–K through 8. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking a total of 24 Elementary School educators to participate in a Family Math Community of Practice. This opportunity will provide valuable information and resources to bolster educators’ participation in the growing movement known as Family Math.| More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) seeks a passionate Educator and Curriculum Developer to join our dedicated educational team in the Office of Teaching and Learning. This one-year contracted position will be instrumental in advancing the state’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, well-rounded educational experience that supports every student’s academic, social, emotional, and physical development. This position will lead the Maine DOE’s mobile learning program that will work with teams within the Maine DOE and Maine educators to develop career-focused, interdisciplinary, project-based, and experiential learning experiences to share with classroom teachers. | More

