Maine DOE ConCEPT Pilot Spotlight: A Transformative Professional Learning Journey

This year has been transformative for Leslie Denton, the seventh-grade English Language Arts (ELA) teacher at Mt. View Middle School in Thorndike. Leslie’s professional learning journey, marked by a commitment to the principles of Universal Design for Learning (UDL), was significantly influenced by her attendance at a ConCEPT Professional Development conference hosted by the Maine Department of Education. The conference, featuring renowned educator Katie Novak, equipped Leslie with valuable skills and strategies that she diligently implemented.

“My professional learning journey this year has centered on embracing and implementing UDL principles to create a more inclusive, engaging, and effective learning environment for my seventh-grade ELA students,” she shared.

The journey has brought several significant takeaways, notably the communication of clear learning targets. By breaking down these targets into student-friendly terms and clearly defining expectations, students gain a concrete understanding of each lesson’s objectives. This clarity fosters student focus and motivation, allowing for improved self-assessment and reflection. Additionally, incorporating goal setting into teaching practices has encouraged students to take ownership of their learning.

“I have begun to integrate regular self-assessment and peer feedback sessions, fostering a growth mindset and a culture of continuous improvement,” Leslie noted.

By diversifying assessments and allowing students to choose their preferred method of demonstrating understanding, Leslie has successfully catered to the diverse needs of their students, creating a more inclusive learning environment.

Managing the time commitment involved careful scheduling and maintaining motivation through clear, achievable goals. Leslie set aside regular, manageable blocks of time dedicated to professional development, ensuring consistency without becoming overwhelmed. By maintaining a well-organized schedule, she was able to balance lesson planning, grading, and other responsibilities efficiently. This approach allowed for professional growth without sacrificing the quality of day-to-day teaching. Additionally, setting clear goals for both professional development and classroom instruction provided a sense of purpose and direction. Celebrating small victories and reflecting on progress helped sustain momentum and reinforced the value of ongoing learning and growth.

This journey underscores the importance of continuous professional development in staying current with best practices and evolving student needs. “It is imperative as teachers that we continue to learn and grow in this profession. By embracing continuous learning, we not only enhance our own teaching effectiveness but also ensure that we are providing the best possible education for our students.”

ConCEPT is a professional learning opportunity designed by the Interdisciplinary Instruction team. To learn more about the professional learning opportunities available to Maine educators, visit the Interdisciplinary Instruction page.