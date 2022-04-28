Medicis Launches Southwest Louisiana’s First-Ever Medical Marijuana Home Delivery Service
Free Home Deliveries Available to Patients in the city of Lake Charles and Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, Allen & Cameron Parishes
Our new home delivery service is designed to not only serve those patients who are home-bound or have trouble visiting our Lake Charles pharmacy but also those who will appreciate its convenience.”LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Medicis Pharmacy, one of only nine approved pharmacies in the State of Louisiana to sell medical marijuana, announced that it will offer a home delivery service to patients throughout the Southwest region, which includes the city of Lake Charles, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, Allen, Cameron parishes.
— John Condos, CEO of Medicis
“We’re excited to make history by launching Southwest Louisiana’s first-ever legal medical marijuana home delivery service. Medicis is deeply committed to improving patient access and delivering medication to patients in each and every zip code throughout Southwest Louisiana”, said John Condos, CEO of Medicis. “Our new home delivery service is designed to not only serve those patients who are home-bound or have trouble visiting our Lake Charles pharmacy but also those who will appreciate its convenience.”
“The medical marijuana home delivery service was designed by a team of ecommerce experts and pharmacists to serve patients with debilitating diseases, like chronic pain, cancer and ALS,” said James Thibodeaux, PharmD, Medicis Pharmacy Manager. “This new service will offer Medicis patients the same home delivery convenience provided by Amazon and major pharmacy chains.”
All deliveries will be handled exclusively by Medicis employees in company-owned delivery vehicles outfitted with cutting-edge safety features, including GPS tracking devices. For a limited time only, this service will be offered free of charge to patients.
About Medicis Pharmacy
Medicis Pharmacy is one of only nine approved pharmacies in the State of Louisiana to sell medical marijuana. The Medicis Pharmacy team proudly serves patients suffering from chronic pain, cancer, ALS and other debilitating medical conditions through its Medical Marijuana Pharmacy located in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Medicis also offers a convenient home delivery service to patients throughout the entire Southwest region, which includes Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jefferson Davis parishes. For more information on Medicis or to learn how to become a medical marijuana patient, visit https://medicispharmacy.com/.
