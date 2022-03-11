Foldscope Instruments, Inc. Launches New Training Services for Educators and Students

Foldscope training services will instruct you on basic microscopy fundamentals, mastery of Foldscope, and guiding others to use and explore with Foldscope.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Foldscope , a leader in affordable scientific instruments, is launching a new service: training sessions to provide highly-skilled, guided instruction about Foldscope and its multitude of applications.Foldscope Instruments’ mission is to make science accessible to everyone around the world. Our flagship product, the Foldscope, is a DIY paper microscope that costs less than a cup of coffee and performs on par with other educational microscopes. To date, we have distributed over 1.6 million Foldscopes worldwide to more than 150 countries. Through this training service, Foldscope aims to ensure users gain proficiency in the Foldscope, understand its features and capabilities, and are prepared to lead others in scientific explorations using our tools.The program can take place in-person or online via Zoom and is open to everyone. Sessions are purchased and come with sufficient Foldscopes for the training class size. It is ideally suited for educators who will lead others in scientific explorations using Foldscopes. Sessions are led by Paola Moreno-Roman, a Stanford Ph.D. graduate in Biology, science outreach advocate, and Director of Strategic Partnerships at Foldscope Instruments.After their training, Kristin Whittenburg, Ph.D. and Jason Osborne from Ector County Independent School District, Texas said: “The students were so engaged with their science lesson that they wanted to stay in the classroom and continue working rather than join their friends and eat … they did not want their science class to be over that day.”“We’re thrilled to offer an additional level of service to new as well as existing customers,” said Jim Cybulski, co-founder of Foldscope and CEO of Foldscope Instruments, Inc. “We believe it will help create excitement in the classroom and inspire teachers around the world.”Our plan is to continue developing new tools and services that will support our vision of bringing a Foldscope into every child’s hands. For more information and pricing, visit https://www.foldscope.com/training and/or contact training@foldscope.com