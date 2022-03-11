The Beonair Network Bi-Monthly Webinar Series Showcases Award Winning CEO of Circle House Studios Abebe Lewis
The Beonair Network Bi-Monthly Webinar Series Showcases Award Winning CEO of Circle House Studios Abebe Lewis -“The Man Behind the Music”VALLEY VIEW, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beonair Network of Media Schools and the Miami Media School Presents Award Winning CEO of Circle House Studios Abebe Lewis, well known in Hip Hop and Reggae World, as special guest on their live Webinar Series Showcasing “The Man Behind the Music”
It was Miami Media School’s privilege to feature Abebe Lewis, CEO of Circle House Studios and Abebe Lewis Marketing and Branding Group. Abebe has worked with many industry professionals and is the go-to guy for branding and building successful business strategies. Flo-Rida, Trina and Pitbull all created hits early in their careers at Circle House.
National Employer Representative, Lynda Leciejewski said, “This series is important to the continued growth of professionals entering the industry. Knowing the importance of branding and marketing is the bridge to their success. Abebe Lewis was gracious to share his knowledge with our ambitious media students and graduates and greatly enjoys mentoring students. Our speakers are attracted to the organic opportunity to work with our students and alumni and to provide them the advice necessary to find their success.”
Miami Media School has a great interest in assisting our Students and Alumni in building their resources and professional network. This series, which is free to all who wish to attend, is designed to connect them to industry experts who are interested in sharing their insights, professional advice, and Q&A with the next generation of media professionals. Speaking directly to our guests with a moderator keeping the pace, the attendees are truly learning from a pro to be a pro. This series is livestreamed each 1st and 3rd Monday of the Month.
