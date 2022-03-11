Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,512 in the last 365 days.

Miller issues statement on USDA plan to invest in American-made fertilizer

Attorney General Tom Miller welcomes the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s plan to invest $250 million to support additional U.S.-made fertilizer production for American farmers.

“This plan is an important step toward addressing the unprecedented increases in fertilizer prices and will spur competition in the marketplace,” Miller said. “Still more must be done to ensure that Iowa farmers, and those around the country, are not further harmed by supply chain disruptions and reliant on fertilizer imports.”

Earlier this year, Miller announced he was looking into the significant increase in fertilizer prices for farmers. That inquiry continues in consultation with the USDA, growers associations, and researchers from Iowa State University.

The inquiry aims to examine why the increases have happened, what were the basic factors that caused the price increase, and whether the increases can be explained by supply and demand. 

Miller’s office has had initial discussions with the staff of other state attorneys general about the fertilizer price increases. As president of the National Association of Attorneys General, Miller is focusing on consumer protection issues and has made this issue as part of his presidential initiative. 

“The fertilizer increases could hit the pocketbooks of all consumers in the form of higher food prices,” Miller said at the time. “I hope to use my presidency to draw attention to this crisis.”  

You just read:

Miller issues statement on USDA plan to invest in American-made fertilizer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.