The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes – Being a “Good Online Citizen” and Search Engine Optimization
Your website rankings depend on your business being a “good online citizen” through the eyes of the search engines. We explore how to achieve this and SEO.
SEO can be one of the most profitable marketing avenues but it requires patience. Being a "good online citizen" is an important part of your long term strategy and something you control!”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SayWhat Consulting, LLC recently released part 5 of the 10 part blog series labeled “The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes.” Part 5 continues with the discussion of the complexities of digital marketing. This section examines the importance of being a “good online citizen” through the eyes of the search engines and covers the details of how to succeed with search engine optimization. Google and the other search engines determine website rankings on numerous factors with the goal of providing its users the best overall user experience which is most relevant to their searched term. This blog provides examples and it details the importance of being a “good online citizen” through the eyes of the search engines in order to obtain higher rankings online.
Included are 10 examples of how to become a better online citizen in order to boost your online rankings as well as increase your conversions. Also covered in detail are the five most important factors in reference to search engine optimization and exactly what can be done immediately to bolster your rankings. Small business owners often overlook the fact that search engine optimization is a long term strategy but can easily turn into your highest revenue stream with the proper strategy. This is a must read for any business interested in increasing their online rankings and conversion.
Part 1 of the 10 part blog series discussed the importance of tracking all of your marketing along with truly understanding what marketing efforts are producing results so you are spending your marketing dollars wisely. Part 2 of the series covered in detail the importance for small businesses to understand how to not only generate leads but also best practices in nurturing and converting them. Part 3 focused on creating a strategic marketing budget with the understanding that a well thought out marketing budget gives your company direction, purpose and a strategic advantage over your competition. Part 4 discussed the particulars of how to choose a digital marketing firm along with the importance of unique content and its role with the long term SEO and social media strategy for a business.
User experience is often overlooked by many business owners when determining their online marketing strategy while being one of the few things they are in total control of. “Search engines rank websites based on numerous factors but they have made it very clear that the user experience is one of the most important factors” says David Phillips, CEO and Founder of SayWhat Consulting “which clearly means the overall user experience is central to your success online. This includes content, website design, compatibility with the device they are using, the simplicity of finding the information the user wants and so on.” One simple example is evaluating how straightforward it is for your website visitors to contact your office via phone and email – across all platforms.
It is important as a business owner that you have realistic expectations when it comes to your online marketing, the timeframe it will take to achieve your goals and what you consider a success. Search engine optimization requires constant attention which is why most companies hire digital marketing firms to assist them with all of the day-to-day activities (prior to hiring a firm, read our blog about how to choose the right one) however it is unreasonable to rely solely on them for your online success. It is important you take an active part in providing the content needed, ensure your website is user friendly and be willing to follow their advice.
SayWhat Consulting assists business owners with finding the right digital marketing firm which includes finding a list of possible companies, vetting them, interviewing them and negotiating contractual terms on your behalf as well as managing them for you. This is all part of the Business Owner Consulting Program. They also offer a free and unbiased online marketing audit (for any business) if you currently have a website and are unsure how well it is performing along with evaluating all your other online marketing efforts. It is simple to sign up for at https://saywt.com/online-marketing-audit.
You can view all 5 blogs posted with the 5 soon-to-be released posts by visiting our blog here: https://www.saywt.com/blog. This blog series contains close to 70 pages of useful content that business owners can implement immediately in order to better their business. New blogs are posted every two weeks so please subscribe!
SayWhat Consulting was founded with the business owner in mind. We know that business owners are placed in impossible situations trying to master all aspects of their company including marketing, employee management, sales, lead conversion, customer service, client retention, accounting, collections and everything else.
As a business owner you may be interested in The Business Owner Consulting Program with SayWhat (https://saywt.com/consulting-program). The Business Owner Consulting Program (BOCP) is focused on providing business owners the tools needed to ensure short and long-term success by addressing the needs of that specific business and owner. One of the most popular parts of the BOCP is the marketing management package giving you the power of having a Chief Marketing Officer at a fraction of the cost to ensure all of your marketing choices are educated, cost effective, high returns and verifiable. Learn more on our website www.saywt.com.
Our Founder, David Phillips is a successful entrepreneur and grew his business for over 13 years as well as working at two global 500 companies. Mr. Phillips has been faculty at and lectured on numerous subjects ranging from marketing to business operations at dozens of industry specific annual meetings. With over 20 years of real-world business experience - we know and understand almost every problem you are going to and have faced - along with what you will need to do to continue to grow your business successfully.
