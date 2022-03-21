The Top 10 Small Business Marketing Mistakes – Being a “Good Online Citizen” and Search Engine Optimization

Business Management and Consulting, Digital Marketing, SEO, PPC, Staff Training and More

Your website rankings depend on your business being a “good online citizen” through the eyes of the search engines. We explore how to achieve this and SEO.

SEO can be one of the most profitable marketing avenues but it requires patience. Being a "good online citizen" is an important part of your long term strategy and something you control!” — David Phillips - Founder/CEO of SayWhat Consulting