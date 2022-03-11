Submit Release
News Search

There were 952 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,515 in the last 365 days.

Child Sex Abuse Defendant Offered Plea Deal

By Caleigh Bartash - March 11, 2022 Court | Daily Stories | Suspects | Victims |

A prosecutor extended a plea offer to a man facing multiple child sex abuse charges.

The 23-year-old defendant is accused of sexually abusing two girls in their Brightwood home when they were 5 years old and 7 years old. He is charged with two counts of first-degree child sex abuse and one count of second-degree child sex abuse but has not yet been indicted.

During a March 10 hearing, the prosecutor disclosed the terms of the plea deal, which she sent to the defense the previous day. If accepted, the defendant would plead guilty to one count of second-degree child sex abuse and one count of attempted second-degree child sex abuse. In return, the prosecutor would not seek to include aggravating factors that could enhance the defendant’s sentence, such as the victims being less than 12 years old.

Defense attorney Julie Swaney said she briefly discussed the plea deal with her client, but they would need a few weeks to make a decision. The offer is set to expire on April 14. 

The defendant was released into home confinement under the High Intensity Supervision Program in February. The Pretrial Services Agency reported that he has been compliant with all his release conditions.

Swaney asked Judge Maribeth Raffinan to lift her client’s home confinement order. The prosecution opposed any reduction of release conditions.

“The only way to ensure the safety of the community is to ensure he has no contact with children,” the prosecutor said.

Judge Raffinan said the home confinement could end after 30 days of compliance but he would remain on GPS monitoring and have a curfew. The defendant also must follow multiple no-contact orders, including one barring contact with anyone less than 18 years old.

The defendant’s next hearing is set for April 18.

You just read:

Child Sex Abuse Defendant Offered Plea Deal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.