Crafters’ Die Cutting Machines Present a Tricky Storage Problem
Along with the popular crafting tools, some crafters have discovered a new organizational challenge.
Die cutting machines like Cricut and Silhouette are the new crafting craze. Lots of clever crafters have caught onto these handy devices. Folks use these machines to make all sorts of fun projects, from scrapbooking to quilting.
But along with the satisfaction of newly made creations, there’s the challenge of organizing the pieces. These die cutting machines come with a wide array of tools in various sizes that are difficult to organize. Papers, vinyl sheets, and various scraps can quickly become overwhelming. Collections of extra machine pieces, like different blades, may be damaged if not stored properly.
StoreSMART's Clear Plastic Binder Pages are a fantastic solution for a tricky organization problem. Instead of digging through a drawer, losing and damaging your supplies, keep them neat and tidy on a shelf in a binder. You can even insert a piece paper to label each case's contents.
“We’re all having fun with our Cricut. But when it’s time to begin and I’m looking for supplies, I’ve had trouble finding what I need. When I’m done and I want to put my pieces away, I’m not sure where to keep everything.” says Reenie Feingold, founder and CEO of StoreSMART. “Rather than letting things get lost or broken, I designed these sturdy plastic pouches to organize extra blades and pieces.”
Each vinyl pocket is the perfect size for tweezers, weeders, spatulas, trimmers, scoring styluses, scrapers, exacto knives, and other hard-to-house crafting tools. Other pages can store important instructional manuals and warranty information. Secure your supplies with the resealable zipper, and then use the three holes to store the pockets in any standard 3-ring binder.
Organize your pieces with ease and stop worrying about the potential loss or damage of your crafting projects and machine parts!
