TOURtech Announces Rebranding and Changes Name to Roundrock Technology
Entertainment IT pioneer launches new name, logo, and website in response to the company’s growth and strategic vision.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOURtech, a leading provider of IT for the entertainment industry, today announced an extensive rebranding effort, including a name change to Roundrock Technology. The new name and refreshed brand identity reflect the company’s meteoric growth and its significant expansion of entertainment-focused IT services. Roundrock Technology now provides fully managed event IT, comprehensive network solutions, IT logistics, mobile IT solutions, philanthropic event support and custom software development.
“For nearly two decades, Roundrock Technology, formerly known as TOURtech, leveraged technology to connect tens of thousands of people at music festivals, corporate gatherings and sporting events,” said Allen Cook, President and CEO of Roundrock Technology. “While we couldn’t be prouder of our company’s history, we’ve grown a lot and aren’t just an event tech company anymore. We’re tackling the toughest IT challenges in entertainment.”
The rebrand honors Roundrock Technology’s growth, elevates the company’s overall look and feel and establishes it as the premier solution for entertainment IT. Along with the company’s name change, Roundrock Technology is unveiling a new company logo and redesigned website to reflect the depth of the company’s experience and expertise.
“At Roundrock Technology, we aren’t afraid to take on something that’s never been done before,” said Cook. “Our team works tirelessly to realize each client’s vision by applying agile solutions and creative techniques learned over 20 years in the entertainment industry. And we are delighted that our company name and brand now reflect the caliber of our work and position in the market.”
Founded in 2003, Roundrock Technology has taken on the most complex systems and tackled the toughest technology and connectivity challenges in the business, providing scalable bandwidth for major sporting events, music festivals and international product launches. Roundrock Technology also manages tech assets for Venue Nation, Live Nation’s venue management arm, through its IT Depot offering. With active install projects and a major push into the Esports space, Roundrock Technology is ready for the next 20 years of growth.
For more information about Roundrock Technology, visit the new website at Roundrock.Technology.
About Roundrock Technology
Roundrock Technology solves the entertainment industry’s toughest technology challenges so clients can focus on what they do best. We offer custom networks, client-deployable systems, permanent venue installations with scalable applications, tech asset management and software designed to unlock efficiencies and increase visibility. Have a different tech problem? We love a challenge and aren’t afraid to take on something that’s never been done before.
