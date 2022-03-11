California Country brothers Holiday State releasing their latest single, “Girl Behind The Bar” on March 18

Holiday State / Photo Credit: Amy Jasmine Holiday State - “Girl Behind The Bar” Cover Art Holiday State / Photo Credit: Amy Jasmine

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California Country group Holiday State are releasing their latest single, “Girl Behind The Bar” on March 18, 2022. The trio of multi-ethnic brothers grew up in Rancho Santa Margarita, and are currently based in Mission Viejo, California. They bring an interesting blend of West coast Country vibes to their music drawing on their diverse cultural backgrounds, which includes Hawaiian and Hispanic.

“Girl Behind the Bar” is a song about realizing your potential, and brings to light the way other people view you, and what you are capable of accomplishing. The inspiration came from watching a bartender have a rough night. She showed great resolve to do her job well, and not let anyone or the events around her bring her down. Her reaction struck the brothers as a metaphor across boundaries of continuing to work hard and do a good job no matter what life throws at you.

Brandon, Brett, and Bryan have garnered a strong fan base, having released 7 singles since 2017, hitting the road as a support act to some of country’s biggest names, and being featured in Taste of Country, Cowboys and Indians, and American Songwriter. The music video for "Friday Feelin'" was premiered by CMT and featured by the Country Music Network in their new must hear songs of the summer list.

The group has joined the expanding distribution roster at Vista 22 Entertainment for this single, and the release of their following EP in 2022. Dan Lavery and Patra Sinner of Vista 22 have enjoyed watching the brotherly antics of the trio, and say, “The guys have such different and fun personalities which adds another layer to their already unique blend of coastal Country.”

Look for additional summer tunes coming soon, including the next single “Indio” set to release ahead of California’s infamous Stagecoach Festival in April. Pre-save “Girl Behind The Bar” at the following link.

2019 “Friday Feelin’” Video by Holiday State