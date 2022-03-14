Join Clean Ocean Access for their Virtual Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all, introduces an exciting virtual event on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.
Register Here: www.eventbrite.com/e/shrink-wrap-summit-tickets-265270560387
The 2022 Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit will bring together stakeholders across the lifecycle of shrink wrap to discuss the circular economy for recycling marine shrink wrap. This consumer- and industry-led effort is advancing through a self-sustaining pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) model. We use the power of partnership to understand the true cost of recycling shrink wrap and create a recycling model that can be replicated throughout the marine community. Join us as we delve into discussions on developing this domestic recycling program.
2022 Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit Speakers Include:
Clean Ocean Access
11th Hour Racing
TerraCycle
Seaside Sustainability
Maine Mobile Shrinkwrap
Discussion topics will include:
Achieving an Effective Domestic Recycling Model
Incorporating Shrink Wrap Recycling Into a Growing Business
The Story and Value of Plastics
Be a part of the solution! Join Clean Ocean Access for their Annual Virtual Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m. Register on Eventbrite! www.eventbrite.com/e/shrink-wrap-summit-tickets-265270560387
About Clean Ocean Access:
Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Since we began in 2006, COA has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. COA is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, COA strives to achieve our vision through our mission to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors.
For more information, please visit www.cleanoceanaccess.org
Chelsea Swift
Register Here: www.eventbrite.com/e/shrink-wrap-summit-tickets-265270560387
The 2022 Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit will bring together stakeholders across the lifecycle of shrink wrap to discuss the circular economy for recycling marine shrink wrap. This consumer- and industry-led effort is advancing through a self-sustaining pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) model. We use the power of partnership to understand the true cost of recycling shrink wrap and create a recycling model that can be replicated throughout the marine community. Join us as we delve into discussions on developing this domestic recycling program.
2022 Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit Speakers Include:
Clean Ocean Access
11th Hour Racing
TerraCycle
Seaside Sustainability
Maine Mobile Shrinkwrap
Discussion topics will include:
Achieving an Effective Domestic Recycling Model
Incorporating Shrink Wrap Recycling Into a Growing Business
The Story and Value of Plastics
Be a part of the solution! Join Clean Ocean Access for their Annual Virtual Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m. Register on Eventbrite! www.eventbrite.com/e/shrink-wrap-summit-tickets-265270560387
About Clean Ocean Access:
Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Since we began in 2006, COA has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. COA is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, COA strives to achieve our vision through our mission to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors.
For more information, please visit www.cleanoceanaccess.org
Chelsea Swift
Rose & Gold Agency
email us here