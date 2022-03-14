Submit Release
News Search

There were 412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,307 in the last 365 days.

Join Clean Ocean Access for their Virtual Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clean Ocean Access (COA), a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all, introduces an exciting virtual event on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m.

Register Here: www.eventbrite.com/e/shrink-wrap-summit-tickets-265270560387

The 2022 Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit will bring together stakeholders across the lifecycle of shrink wrap to discuss the circular economy for recycling marine shrink wrap. This consumer- and industry-led effort is advancing through a self-sustaining pay-as-you-throw (PAYT) model. We use the power of partnership to understand the true cost of recycling shrink wrap and create a recycling model that can be replicated throughout the marine community. Join us as we delve into discussions on developing this domestic recycling program.

2022 Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit Speakers Include:

Clean Ocean Access
11th Hour Racing
TerraCycle
Seaside Sustainability
Maine Mobile Shrinkwrap
Discussion topics will include:
Achieving an Effective Domestic Recycling Model
Incorporating Shrink Wrap Recycling Into a Growing Business
The Story and Value of Plastics

Be a part of the solution! Join Clean Ocean Access for their Annual Virtual Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m. Register on Eventbrite! www.eventbrite.com/e/shrink-wrap-summit-tickets-265270560387


About Clean Ocean Access:

Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Since we began in 2006, COA has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. COA is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, COA strives to achieve our vision through our mission to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors.

For more information, please visit www.cleanoceanaccess.org

Chelsea Swift
Rose & Gold Agency
email us here

You just read:

Join Clean Ocean Access for their Virtual Shrink Wrap Recycling Summit

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.