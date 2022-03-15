SCUTI AND ATOM UNIVERSE TO LAUNCH BRANDED METAVERSE AND GCOMMERCE EXPERIENCES
The pioneering gCommerce and universal rewards exchange partners with the leading-edge metaverse creator to provide branded experiences with integrated stores
With 3/4 of US households playing video games, Scuti lets players live their brands and enjoy the many rewards they bring in beautiful environments powered by Atom Universe.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scuti, the interoperable player rewards and gCommerce platform, has partnered with Atom Universe to provide a metaverse-as-service to all brands. Utilizing Atom Universe’s leading-edge metaverse technology, brands can now engage players through branded experiences that are linked to the Scuti Marketplace, offering rewarded play and shopping (gCommerce).
— Nicholas Longano, CEO & Founder - Scuti
Scuti allows game players to purchase products directly from inside video games, and shoppers are rewarded for every purchase. Players can now earn rewards across multiple games via Scuti$™, a rewards system designed to operate across all games and devices. Players exchange their brand-fueled Scuti$™ rewards for native game currency, in-game purchases, NFT-tied items (powered by EPIK), donations to charity, or physical products and services available through the Scuti Marketplace.
Utilizing the Unreal Engine, Atom Universe creates branded metaverse experiences that can launch in just 30 days. Now brands can play a leading role in metaverse adoption and audience engagement, combined with immediate ROI and attribution, by selling direct-to-consumer through the Scuti Marketplace. Through Scuti, Atom Universe provides brands with cutting-edge tools to engage, reward, and sell direct to every player…who can now ‘live their favorite brands’ virtually.
Atom Universe launched as the leading metaverse experience on PlayStation and is currently expanding to mobile devices — offering brands greater reach and lead-in engagement with the mobile gaming audience. Atom Universe offers countless experiences; comic fans can visit the Valiant concept store and purchase limited comics, painting aficionados can visit the Banksy museum and “bring home” paintings for the walls of their virtual homes, and more. The possibilities for brands are endless. Unlike traditional digital banner ads, video games and the metaverse allow players to interact with brands organically, through memorable and compelling experiences that are guaranteed to bring greater loyalty, satisfaction, and conversion, without polluting the user journey or gameplay through intrusive ads. Atom Universe now offers brands this new turnkey service, providing brands with their own dedicated, white labelled metaverse, combined with Scuti driving gCommerce and loyalty programs through its rewards marketplace!
Jérôme Dewavrin, (CEO of Atom Universe) said “Atom Universe, undoubtedly the most beautiful metaverse solution, integrates Scuti, the best gCommerce and rewards experience, for end users. Brands can finally offer their customers the best of both worlds.”
When players launch the Scuti Marketplace within their metaverse experience, Scuti delivers curated products and NFTs based on their shopping profiles and preferences, bringing players relevant and compelling product suggestions. As the first truly digital interoperable wallet, Scuti allows players to earn and redeem Scuti$™ across all games and metaverse experiences. Brands can now take credit and build greater affinity as they improve players’ video game and metaverse experiences with each Scuti sale, by fueling player rewards that can be redeemed for digital and physical goods.
“Scuti and Atom Universe are in the unique position to help brands stake their claim in today’s metaverse landgrab. With data-informed placements & experiences, the metaverse offers a new platform for brands to monetize users by selling curated digital and physical goods & services, while providing a fair-value exchange via Scuti$, our universal loyalty and rewards program.” said Marc Fonzetti, Scuti CRO & CMO, “Scuti is excited to offer these strategic services to brands, along with turnkey solutions through our partnership with Atom Universe, to go from a blank metaverse footprint to a fully-scaled, engaging, monetizable stronghold in this new world. This is essential for brands to future-proof their businesses.”
Scuti and Atom Universe will begin engaging leading brands at the Brand Innovators event during SXSW™.
ABOUT SCUTI
Scuti is the pioneer in gCommerce and the world’s first universal rewards marketplace, accessed through video games and metaverses in the Scuti Network, from any device. Scuti’s mission is to always put the player first by offering them a fair value exchange via Scuti$™ digital currency for their time, actions and purchases, while never interrupting their game experience.
Scuti was founded by Nicholas Longano and built by a team of video game veterans, with the objective to provide game makers with the most lucrative and accretive revenue streams, bring players universal rewards to enhance their gaming experiences, and allow brands a direct advertising and sales platform to reach the elusive gaming audience.
