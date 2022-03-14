Roughrider Express Now Offering Moving Services in Eight Cities in Texas

An industry leader in delivery services has expanded its services.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Roughrider Express today announced that it is now offering moving services in eight cities in Texas.

Michelle Ligon, spokesperson for Roughrider Express, revealed that the eight cities in Texas that it is now offering moving services to include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Irving, Denton, Richardson, and Grapevine.

Roughrider Express provides fast, friendly, and reliable delivery services to the DFW Metroplex and nationwide logistics solutions.

The company’s decision to offer moving services to eight cities in Texas could prove to have perfect timing. According to Rocket Mortgage, when it comes to rapid growth, people are flocking to the South, areas in which Roughrider Express is offering moving services.

These areas are known for having excellent climates and are attractive to families as well as retirees. Additionally, the fastest-growing states and cities are attractive to buyers due to their job markets, housing costs and moderate costs of living.

Ligon noted that while the company has grown over the years, it is still a family business committed to providing its customers with the best delivery service in DFW.

“Your need is our priority,” Ligon stressed before adding, “If you’re looking for affordable moving and delivery services but don’t want to compromise on quality or reliability, go with Roughrider Express.”

For more information, please visit roughriderexpress.com/about-us

About Rough Riders Express

If you’ve driven through Texas, you’ve probably seen road signs with the classic phrase “Drive Friendly – The Texas Way.”

As DFW’s hometown delivery service, we believe delivering friendly is also the Texas way. Fast, friendly, and reliable service you can count on every time. The Roughrider way.

