Green Nexus launches Podcast about the Endocannabinoid System and Phytocannabinoids
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Nexus launches Podcast about the Endocannabinoid System and Phytocannabinoids with Maureen Smyth, BSN, RN. The human endocannabinoid system, or ECS, was first identified in the late 1980s, but it has been essential to human health for much longer than that.
The ECS runs on endocannabinoids. These ‘inner cannabis molecules’ are a set of biochemicals the body makes to micromanage cellular balance, which in turn maintains holistic equilibrium.
Phytocannabinoids from the cannabis plant have chemical structures that are similar enough to our naturally produced endocannabinoids, therefore easily recognized and utilized by the ECS.
Phytocannabinoids are cannabinoids from the cannabis plant. These compounds and terpenes are made and housed in the trichomes of the cannabis plant as resin. Trichomes are located on the entire surface of the female inflorescence.
Two of the most popular phytocannabinoids are CBD and THC. Yet, these are only two of several dozens of known phytocannabinoids. When researchers list a certain strains phytocannabinoids, it is known as the cannabinoid profile. The effect of how that strain's unique profile acts on the body, as well as that strain’s unique terpene combo is known as the entourage effect.
Each Podcast Episode will provide valuable information about Green Nexus’ breeder’s cultivar's cannabinoid profile and which ways that specific profile’s entourage effect interacts with the human ECS. As well as understanding the difference between autoflowering seeds and feminized seeds so that home cultivators gain a deeper understanding of the difference between cannabis strains.
About Maureen Smyth, BSN, RN
Maureen Smyth is a published author, educator, member of the ACNA (American Cannabis Nurses Association), Veteran advisor and critical care nurse, with a passion for human health and medical marijuana patient’s quality of life.
About Green Nexus
Green Nexus LLC is a minority woman-owned business which connects U.S. based e-commerce and traditional retail outlets with proven global brands. Through our strategic alliances with European seed banks, we pair vendors with appropriate warehousing and distribution solutions to promote efficient supply chain management.
