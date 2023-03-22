Green Nexus Introduces New Royal Queen F1 Hybrid Seeds: A Regal Addition to any Cultivation Project
The Royal Queen F1 Hybrid seeds are now available for purchase through Green Nexus' online store and Green Nexus brick & mortar wholesalers.”NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Nexus Introduces New Royal Queen F1 Hybrid Seeds: A Regal Addition to any home garden or commercial cultivation project.
Green Nexus, the leader in imported cannabis seed distribution, is proud to announce the release of its latest product, the Royal Queen F1 Hybrid seeds! These premium-quality hybrid seeds are the result of six years of research and breeding by the Royal Queens Seeds' renowned breeding program.
The Royal Queen F1 Hybrid series includes a variety of cannabis seed strains, each specifically designed to offer gardeners and cultivators a superior product in terms of growth performance, resilience, adaptability, and uniformity.
The lineup features innovative strains, including Apollo, Milkyway, Titan, and Medusa.
Key features of the Royal Queen F1 Hybrid seeds include:
Enhanced Performance: Through meticulous crossbreeding of select parent plants, the Royal Queen F1 Hybrids boast improved vigor, uniformity, and growth rates, ensuring higher yields and spectacular displays in commercial or home garden settings.
Disease Resistance: The Royal Queen F1 Hybrids exhibit strong resistance to common plant diseases and pests, resulting in healthier, more robust plants that require less maintenance and fewer chemical interventions. Perfect for the novice growers' first outdoor cycle and exceedingly resilient for the performance demands of the commercial cultivator.
Adaptability: Designed to thrive in a variety of climates and soil types, the Royal Queen F1 Hybrids are an excellent choice for gardeners of all skill levels, regardless of their geographic location.
Uniformity: Royal Queens Seeds F1 Hybrid strains produce identical performing plants with every planting. The days of large, expensive, labor-intensive, and profit-draining mother rooms are over.
"We are delighted to bring the Royal Queen's F1 Hybrid seeds to market. Royal Queens Seeds stands by her products and guarantees F1 hybrid performance. Any commercial cultivator running RQS F1 hybrids has full support access to our research and post-production marketing team to assist with sales through state-licensed dispensaries," said Shai Ramshai, CEO of Royal Queens Seeds. "Our team of expert breeders and horticulturists have worked tirelessly to develop these outstanding hybrid strains, ensuring that gardeners and cultivators alike can enjoy bountiful harvests, vibrant blooms, and unmistakable terpene aroma with less effort, environmental risk, and genetic drift."
The Royal Queen F1 Hybrid seeds are now available for purchase through Green Nexus' online store and Green Nexus brick & mortar wholesalers'. For more information, visit https://www.greennexus.us/. Our live 24/7 customer service agents are standing by to answer any and all of your purchasing questions.
About Green Nexus
Green Nexus is a pioneer in the cannabis seed distribution sector. Green Nexus is the first distributor of the world's most reputable European breeders in the USA.
With a mission to provide wholesalers with the highest-performing, highest-selling, and most-customer-requested cannabis seed brands from the founding fathers of cannabis genetics, founded in 2018, the company has consistently delivered the most desired cannabis seed brands to the US market first. Green Nexus is the first US distributor of Royal Queens Seeds' legendary Genetics.
For more information or to open your wholesale account today, please contact:
Green Nexus Corp
Phone:619.389.3223
Email: info@greennexus.us
Website: www.greennexus.us
Tor Hamer
Green Nexus
+1 619-389-3223
info@greennexus.us
