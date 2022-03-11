Green Nexus is the First Authorized United States Distributor of Green House Seeds
Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of the world's most recognized, awarded and reputable seed banks in the world.”NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Nexus is the first authorized United States distributor of Cannabis Seeds by Green House Seeds. One of the world's most recognized and reputable seed banks in the world.
On Friday, Green Nexus said it’s teaming up with Green House Seed company, founded in 1985. Green House Seed Company is a leading global seed bank with a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality cannabis seeds that are free from genetic modifications, fungicides, and other chemicals.
“We’re excited to have been able to bring forward this partnership, a brand like Green House Seeds with its rich history and genetic breeding experience is a perfect addition to the legal U.S. home cultivation market,” Green Nexus Barbara Smith says in a statement.
Green House Seed Company is a cannabis seed bank known for their extensive catalog and for dedicating their mission to breeding and cultivating strains for both wellness support and recreational use. Such as award winning Lemon Skunk and Jack Herer strain.
They employ a team of experienced “strain hunters” that have spent the past two decades searching out rare and renowned cannabis strains across South America, Asia, and Africa to cultivate and breed at their coffee shop in Amsterdam.
Over the past two decades since opening The Green House, the company has won dozens of awards and has grown a vast seed catalog of hybrids and landrace strains as well as high-CBD strains that are ideal for wellness goals.
About Green House Seeds
Green House Seed Company dates back to 1985 when Arjan Roskambegan started growing exotic strains of cannabis and began seeking out landrace strains across Thailand, Nepal, and throughout Asia.
Arjan has built an empire of businesses that include four coffee shops, two clubs, plus an award winning nutrition and medical company. At the same time, Arjan has travelled the world advocating for legalization of cannabis and sharing the wellness benefits that high-quality cannabis can provide.
About Green Nexus
Green Nexus LLC is a minority woman-owned business which connects U.S. based e-commerce and traditional retail outlets with proven global brands. Through our strategic alliances with European seed banks, we pair vendors with appropriate warehousing and distribution solutions to promote efficient supply chain management.
