Submit Release
News Search

There were 945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,519 in the last 365 days.

Roughrider Express Launches Its Redesigned Website

An industry leader in delivery services has unveiled a new look.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is an adage that says, “first impressions make lasting impressions.” Thanks to Roughrider Express newly redesigned website, site visitors will not only have a good first impression, but an unforgettable one.

“We believe in giving our customers the best experience possible, and that starts with our website,” said Michelle Ligon, spokesperson for Roughrider Express. “Our redesigned website incorporates the latest technology, providing those who logon to our website with smooth navigation and a user-friendly experience.”

Roughrider Express provides fast, friendly, and reliable delivery services to the DFW Metroplex and nationwide logistics solutions.

The newly redesigned website features a responsive design. This means that whether the site visitor logs onto the company’s website on a desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or watch, the website will automatically adjust to fit the user’s device.

In addition, the redesigned website has tabs such as the Home Page, About Us, Delivery Services, Logistics Services, Contact Us, Request for a quote, and ways to connect.

Ligon noted that while the company has grown over the years, it is still a family business committed to providing its customers with the best delivery service in DFW.

“Your need is our priority,” Ligon stressed before adding, “If you’re looking for affordable moving and delivery services but don’t want to compromise on quality or reliability, go with Roughrider Express.”

For more information, please visit roughriderexpress.com/about-us and roughriderexpress.com/blog

###

About Rough Riders Express

If you’ve driven through Texas, you’ve probably seen road signs with the classic phrase “Drive Friendly – The Texas Way.”

As DFW’s hometown delivery service, we believe delivering friendly is also the Texas way. Fast, friendly, and reliable service you can count on every time. The Roughrider way.

Contact Details:

1011 S Pearl Expy
Dallas, Texas 75201
United States

Michelle Ligon
Roughrider Express
+1 (214) 238-4492
email us here

You just read:

Roughrider Express Launches Its Redesigned Website

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.