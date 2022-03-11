Preliminary Agenda Announced For 2022 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo
Produced by Ethanol Producer Magazine and organized by BBI InternationalMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethanol Producer Magazine announced this week the preliminary agenda for the 2022 International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) and co-located events taking place June 13-15, 2022 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN.
This year’s agenda includes three co-located events: Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, Ethanol 101, and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit.
“The response to our call for abstracts this year was incredible,” said program director, Tim Portz. “The agendas for the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop, Carbon Capture & Storage Summit and the Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel include a broad and impressive array of industry expertise. Our agendas include everything from yeast health to the permitting of carbon sequestration of well sites. There will not be a more comprehensive collection of biofuels expertise available anywhere else in the world this year.”
The program includes nearly 120+ presentations across multiple consecutive tracks and events, including:
• Track 1: Production and Operations
• Track 2: Leadership and Financial Management
• Track 3: Coproducts and Product Diversification
• Track 4: Infrastructure and Market Development
• Carbon Capture & Storage Summit
• Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit
• Ethanol 101
One registration will give attendees access to the FEW and all co-located events. Production facilities of ethanol, biodiesel, advanced biofuels/biochemical, cellulosic ethanol, renewable diesel, and sustainable aviation fuel receive unlimited free registrations.
“We are extremely pleased with the number of companies who want to be a part of this year’s agenda,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, marketing, and sales at BBI International. “It really demonstrates how people are excited to attend this in-person event and promote new technologies and services within the industry.”
The main agenda for the FEW and all co-located events can be viewed online.
About Ethanol Producer Magazine
Now in its 28th year of continuous publication, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry’s premier trade journal. With its commitment to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution, it is widely recognized as the business-to-business publication of note throughout the global ethanol industry. With compelling profiles, insightful news and commentary, and engaging features on plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy and industry events, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the magazine ethanol producers turn to.
About BBI International
Since 1995, BBI International has produced globally recognized bioenergy events and trade magazines. In addition to the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world – BBI International owns and operates the International Biomass Conference & Expo. The company publishes Biomass Magazine, Ethanol Producer Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine and Biodiesel Magazine as well as a number of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters and other Web-based industry resources.
