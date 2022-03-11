Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,633 in the last 365 days.

JJ Yeley Hopes to Score Big in Phoenix in Honor of Ukraine

KJM Logistics (agent for Greatwide Truckload Management) teams up with Remote Health Solutions in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedom

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Moore (KJM Logistics, agent for Greatwide Truckload Management) will partner with JJ Yeley and Remote Health Solutions, who was scheduled to be the primary sponsor of the MBM no. 66 for the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway. The hood will now feature the names of twenty team members from KJM Logistics that are currently in Ukraine in show of support for the innocent people being affected by this war.

“I had posted updates on social media and Kristen Yeley, wife of NASCAR driver JJ Yeley, commented that she and JJ were praying daily for my group in Ukraine and the situation that was occurring there. “ - Brad Moore, KJM Logistics

“Like so many in the racing community, Brad wanted to take action, and so I was happy to help make things happen in support of a good cause”, said JJ Yeley

This started the process, and in less than a week, we had support and approvals from everyone involved.” Brad said.

“I wanted to get the message out to the world that these people matter! They are human beings and many of them are being killed innocently. Praying for them is something we can all do for the people and the country.” Brad Moore

There will be no mention of a sponsor on the hood because Brad and everyone involved wanted to focus on the group in Ukraine and the country as a whole.

“I am happy to report that each person listed on the hood is alive and safe. We can rebuild a business, but I can’t bring back precious lives.”- Brad Moore

Yeley is set to compete in the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race.

About Greatwide Truckload Management
Greatwide Truckload Management (a member of The Evans Network of Companies) is an industry-leading truckload carrier. With access to a nationwide network of agents and owner-operators, Greatwide is ready to handle your transportation and logistics demands. Shippers count on Greatwide (GWTM) for transportation solutions and 24/7/365 service. We offer the highest standards in safety and on-time pickup and delivery.

Remote Health Solutions
Remote Health Solutions (RHS) is a connected care/virtual health/telemedicine systems integration company headquartered in Midlothian, VA. We provide world-class hardware, software, cloud, service, and training solutions across the entire continuum of care, both technologically and clinically. One of the unique ways we help commercial Doctors for example is by providing enhanced Telehealth programs that extend beyond the simple measurement and monitoring of patient vital sign data. At RHS, our goal is to assist in the reduction of hospitalizations while maintaining the overall quality of care in the most cost-efficient manner. Find them at: https://rhsusa.com/

About AMG Sport (AMG)
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/

Charles Broadhurst
American Media Group
+19092247676 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

JJ Yeley Hopes to Score Big in Phoenix in Honor of Ukraine

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.