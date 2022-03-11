JJ Yeley Hopes to Score Big in Phoenix in Honor of Ukraine
KJM Logistics (agent for Greatwide Truckload Management) teams up with Remote Health Solutions in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedomTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brad Moore (KJM Logistics, agent for Greatwide Truckload Management) will partner with JJ Yeley and Remote Health Solutions, who was scheduled to be the primary sponsor of the MBM no. 66 for the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway. The hood will now feature the names of twenty team members from KJM Logistics that are currently in Ukraine in show of support for the innocent people being affected by this war.
“I had posted updates on social media and Kristen Yeley, wife of NASCAR driver JJ Yeley, commented that she and JJ were praying daily for my group in Ukraine and the situation that was occurring there. “ - Brad Moore, KJM Logistics
“Like so many in the racing community, Brad wanted to take action, and so I was happy to help make things happen in support of a good cause”, said JJ Yeley
This started the process, and in less than a week, we had support and approvals from everyone involved.” Brad said.
“I wanted to get the message out to the world that these people matter! They are human beings and many of them are being killed innocently. Praying for them is something we can all do for the people and the country.” Brad Moore
There will be no mention of a sponsor on the hood because Brad and everyone involved wanted to focus on the group in Ukraine and the country as a whole.
“I am happy to report that each person listed on the hood is alive and safe. We can rebuild a business, but I can’t bring back precious lives.”- Brad Moore
Yeley is set to compete in the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway on March 12, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. The race will be televised live on Fox Sports 1. Practice and qualifying will proceed the race.
About Greatwide Truckload Management
Greatwide Truckload Management (a member of The Evans Network of Companies) is an industry-leading truckload carrier. With access to a nationwide network of agents and owner-operators, Greatwide is ready to handle your transportation and logistics demands. Shippers count on Greatwide (GWTM) for transportation solutions and 24/7/365 service. We offer the highest standards in safety and on-time pickup and delivery.
Remote Health Solutions
Remote Health Solutions (RHS) is a connected care/virtual health/telemedicine systems integration company headquartered in Midlothian, VA. We provide world-class hardware, software, cloud, service, and training solutions across the entire continuum of care, both technologically and clinically. One of the unique ways we help commercial Doctors for example is by providing enhanced Telehealth programs that extend beyond the simple measurement and monitoring of patient vital sign data. At RHS, our goal is to assist in the reduction of hospitalizations while maintaining the overall quality of care in the most cost-efficient manner. Find them at: https://rhsusa.com/
About AMG Sport (AMG)
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
Charles Broadhurst
American Media Group
+19092247676 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn