The Harvey Agency Expands Account Team

Alyssa DeNicolis, Client Experience Manager at The Harvey Agency

Alyssa DeNicolis joins as Client Experience Manager

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alyssa DeNicolis has joined Baltimore consumer experience and creative agency Harvey as Client Experience Manager. She’ll support strategy, relationship, and business development for various clients, including hometown icon Phillips Seafood and East Coast restaurant brand Glory Days Grill.

The hire of DeNicolis continues the firm’s focus on hiring senior-level talent to expand its growth in CPG, food and beverage, hospitality, wellness, and beauty. She brings with her experience in account management and PR to round out Harvey’s growing strategy team. She’ll report directly to the Director of Client Experience, Lauren Looney.

“Alyssa brings refreshing perspective and talent to the team,” says Looney. “She’s ambitious as hell and has the psychological, social, and strategic skills that are increasingly hard to find in this industry.”

“Her taste in beer is solid,” added Harvey President and CEO Matt McDermott, polishing off a bottle of Flying Dog’s Double Dog IPA.

DeNicolis comes to Harvey after a 4-year stint at MGH, where she worked directly with brands including Utz, PORTER-CABLE, Santa Monica Brew Works, and Ocean City, Maryland tourism.

“I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Harvey, said DeNicolis. “At their core, Harvey is full of good people that are deeply committed to leaving a dent in the world of consumer engagement. I'm looking forward to being a part of that dent.”

About Harvey:

HARVEY is a full-service consumer experience and creative agency based in Baltimore. Since 1986, the agency has worked with national and global brands to deliver powerful moments and nurture enduring relationships through every stage of the consumer journey. Clients include Phillips Seafood, Goetze’s Candy, the H&S Family of Bakeries, Flying Dog Brewery, Loyola University, and Glory Days Grill.