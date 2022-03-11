Istikana, Arab Independent Cinema Streaming Platform, expands Smart TV reach with Netrange

Istikana Netrange App Istikana Netrange

AMMAN, JORDAN, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istikana, a leading video-on-demand service from the Arab World, has released its Smart TV application on the Netrange app store. Istikana has a unique Arabic library of over 7 thousand hours of independent films, documentaries, short films, classics, and more. The new Istikana Smart TV app will allow for a convenient and unique viewing experience for its subscribers directly on their televisions.

Tareq Abu-Lughod, Istikana CEO, said, "Our partnership with Netrange is important to us since it provides our content to a global user base in a form that is convenient to them. We are committed to showcasing the best independent Arabic video content to our subscribers and helping Arab filmmakers expand their audiences globally".

Access Co. Ltd. CTO Michimasa Uematsu said: “It’s exciting that our App Store is broadening access for Istikana, the leading Arab independent film service. The global appeal of Arab cinema means that Istikana is a wonderful addition to the NetRange Smart TV App Store.”

The Istikana streaming app is available on Netrange enabled smart devices, such as Grundig, Arcelik, TCL, Hisense, Skyworth, Loewe, Changhong, or Vestel. Now millions of global households are currently using Netrange powered devices.

To use Istikana users can enjoy the app by searching for Istikana on the device’s app store.

About Istikana

Istikana is a Subscription Video On Demand Platform that brings the best Arab independent cinema to the world. The platform showcases never-seen before independent films, documentaries, short films, hard to find classics, and more. Istikana is available on the web, mobile web, mobile devices, and Smart TVs. To learn more visit: www.istikana.com

About Netrange

As one of the pioneers of Smart TV, NetRange is the leading global provider of white labeled, turnkey Smart TV and OTT ecosystems.

NetRange is operating an integrated, full-service solution which includes UI design, payment, billing and customer management, content aggregation, backend services incl. global CDN, second level support and app development for more than 100 global CE, TV, STB, retailer and operator brands, such as Grundig, Arcelik, TCL, Hisense, Skyworth, Loewe, Changhong, or Vestel.

Its fully featured content portfolio includes local and global premium VoDs, linear TV channels via IP, cloud games, live sports, music and lifestyle apps. On its white labeled Smart TV app store NetRange makes media content available for TV users in over 100 countries around the world.

For more information, please visit www.netrange.com