Istikana, Arab Independent Cinema Streaming App, expands Smart TV reach with Zeasn’s Whale Eco

The Istikana streaming app is available on ZEASN enabled smart devices, such as Philips, AOC smart TVs and on a variety of other smart TV brands.

AMMAN, JORDAN, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istikana, a leading video-on-demand service from the Arab World, has released its Smart TV application on the Zeasn’s Whale App Store. Istikana has a unique Arabic library of over 7 thousand hours of independent films, documentaries, short films, classics, and more. The new Istikana Smart TV app will allow for a convenient and unique viewing experience for its subscribers directly on their televisions.

Tareq Abu-Lughod, Istikana CEO, said, "Our partnership with Zeasn’s is important to us since it provides our content to a wider customer-base in a form that is convenient to them. We are committed to showcasing the best independent Arab video content to our subscribers and helping Arab filmmakers expand their audiences globally".

“Through our cooperation with Istikana, we are bringing a large library of unique independent Arab content through our well established globally available platform in the region and to Arabic speaking viewers around the world”, said Jason He, Chief Executive Officer of ZEASN. “We are committed to providing an exciting and compelling viewer experience. Our goal is to encourage the success of partners in Whale Eco, and we look forward to continuing to support Istikana as it engages more and more audiences with their diverse and exciting contents.”

Now more than 50 million global households (with more than 150 million users) are currently using smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart speakers, and other smart home entertainment devices powered by ZEASN's Whale cloud services.

To use Istikana users can enjoy the app by searching for Istikana on the device’s app store.

About Istikana

Istikana is a Subscription Video On Demand Platform that brings the best Arab independent cinema to the world. The platform showcases never-seen before independent films, documentaries, short films, hard to find classics, and more. Istikana is available on the web, mobile web, mobile devices, and Smart TVs. To learn more visit: www.istikana.com

About ZEASN

Beijing ZEASN Information Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in January 2011. As the world's leading provider of smart home solutions and services, more than 50 million global households (with more than 150 million users) are currently using smart TVs, set-top boxes, smart speakers, and other smart home entertainment devices powered by Whale cloud services.

Whale OS is an operating system with independent intellectual property rights that supports various popular smart home devices. Based on Whale Eco, it provides users with a wide range of global top and local essential entertainment apps or content, and provides innovative Internet services such as efficient customized development and intelligent voice for Whale Eco partners.

Whale Eco is ZEASN's efforts to build a smart home entertainment ecosystem that serves global users since 2018. The ecosystem takes Whale OS as the core, relying on professional and powerful Whale cloud services and smart devices, and unites content service partners, technical service providers, advertising service providers, and smart device manufacturers to provide global users with wonderful home entertainment products. Whale Eco’s partners include Philips, Netflix, Novatek, TPV, TCL, Amazon, Google, etc. To find out more, please visit: www.zeasn.com