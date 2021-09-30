Films by pioneering Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri are now streaming on Istikana

Mai Masri Mai Masri Films Istikana

Istikana is showcasing 6 award winning films by Palestinian filmmaker Mai Masri on its Arabic Independent Cinema Streaming platform.

AMMAN, JORDAN, September 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mai Masri’s career spans more than thirty-five years where she is known for films that focus on the real life struggles of women and children living in the occupied Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

Her films revolve around the lives of ordinary people who are living in times of conflict and how they manage to keep their humanity during challenging situations. Her work aims to capture authenticity while providing an alternative view of the realities in the Middle East.

She has received over 100 international awards that include the Mipdoc’s Trailblazer Award in Mipdoc Cannes (2009), First Prize at the Asian Screen Awards in Australia (2007), and the prestigious Achievement Award at the El Gouna International Film Festival (2019).

Istikana, the largest Arabic platform focused on showcasing independent Arabic films, shorts and documentaries, will be streaming 6 of her popular titles.

3000 Nights (Feature film). Premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival and won more than 28 international awards.

33 Days (Feature Documentary). Best Film Award at the Valladolid Film Festival.

War Generation - Beirut (Feature Documentary). Aired on BBC TV and won the Bronze Apple Award at the National Educational Film Festival, USA.

Beirut Diaries (Feature Documentary). Winner of the "Asia Pacific Screen Award" as best documentary film. First prize winner "Institute du Monde Arabe Film Festival—Paris"

Frontiers of Dreams and Fears (Feature Documentary). Won over 14 international awards, including First Prize at the Torino Women’s Film Festival.

Children of Shatila (Feature Documentary). Winner of Best Director and Best Camera Awards at the London Arab Screen Film Festival.

