SPAIN’S STRUCTURALIA OFFERING POSTGRAD SCHOLARSHIPS FOR CARIBBEAN STUDENTS
Additional assistance is available for successful female and youth applicantsMADRID, SPAIN, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spanish technical school Structuralia is offering more than 2,000 scholarships to cover 50 percent of tuition costs for its online master’s degree programs, and Caribbean students are being invited to apply.
The international graduate school specializes in energy, engineering, infrastructure and new technology and is currently focused on expanding enrollment in master’s degree programs. A survey of engineers and engineering students conducted by the school last year found that 52 percent of respondents believed obtaining a master’s can directly contribute to salary improvements.
Structuralia notes that fields with the most job opportunities today include energy, sustainability, environment, digital transformation and smart infrastructures. The scholarship program, co-sponsored by Structuralia and the Organization of American States (OAS), offers 2,000 scholarships covering 50 percent of tuition.
Structuralia is also offering additional support for female and youth applicants, with two separate initiatives: Female recipients of the scholarship will get an additional five percent in financial aid, and recipients between the ages of 20 and 30 will receive the Hague Apostille certificate at no additional cost, broadening their international employment potential.
“Part of our mission is to foster young talent and boost women’s participation in STEM fields,” says Rocio Menor, Senior Manager at Structuralia. “We are proud to offer this financial assistance to encourage youth and female applicants to get their master’s degrees and reach their goals.”
Applications must be submitted by March 11, 2022 for consideration. Applicants must submit their resume and a copy of their university diploma. For further information, visit https://oasscholarships.structuralia.com.
About Structuralia
Structuralia is a postgraduate training school specialized in engineering, infrastructure, energy, building, digital transformation and new technologies, with a presence in 52 countries and offices in Central America, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico, as well as Spain. Structuralia provides experts in specialized online graduate education with over 20 years of experience in training STEM professionals. Since its its foundation in 2001, Structuralia has supported more than 115,000 international students, mostly engineers, from up to 52 countries, to boost their professional careers. Structuralia welcomes students from the greater Caribbean to join its community by pursuing our master's degrees. The programs are fully adapted to the ever-changing professional reality and demands in the fields of engineering, architecture, new technologies and digital transformation. For further information, visit www.structuralia.com.
