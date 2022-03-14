Recruitment Smart Experiences Tremendous Growth with its AI-Powered Hiring Technology
Recruitment Smart is Demonstrating Exponential Growth in the HR-tech Market
One Tool for Sourcing, Blind Hiring & AI Feature”UNITED KINGDOM, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruitment Smart is elated to announce its recent triumphs in the HR tech market. Fostered by a team that has been striving to augment the clients’ recruitment processes, Recruitment Smart has grown 2X within the last 2 quarters as post covid recruitment automation has become key for the growth of all enterprises. Recruitment Smart’s projected growth is a result of its one-of-a-kind solution backed by the power of Artificial Intelligence that is enabling recruitment departments of our customers in reducing screening time by over 70% and utilizing candidate databases by 2X.
Recruitment Smart’s promising future can be exemplified with our recent client renewals that include globally renowned organizations like Al-Futtaim Group, NRG Energy, Siam Cement Group, etc. Our loyal clients have lauded our solution for its impeccable accuracy, speed, and actionable analytics that have helped them in significantly enhancing their recruitment process. In the last quarter, Recruitment Smart has also bagged renowned clients from diverse industries like cybersecurity, Manufacturing, IT, etc to help them recruit over 35000+ employees in a year. The list includes known companies like ATOS, Natwest, Clearbridge technologies, etc.
Recruitment Smart is making ground-breaking strides in providing a holistic AI-enabled recruitment solution to address all the unidentified loopholes that have been hindering the productivity of the team. Our blind hiring feature is allowing our clients to identify and hire candidates for their potential whilst allowing them to serve their diverse customers through a diverse and inclusive workforce.
The team of Recruitment Smart is also rigorously working on developing a product that can further optimize the clients’ hiring process by identifying potential candidates inside the organization by employing Artificial Intelligence to study the skills and current role of the employee. The product will be a revolutionary addition to the AI-enabled recruitment deck for our clients. It will allow them to identify and provide better opportunities for their employees and remove the cost of the onboarding process.
Recruitment SMART, based in the City of London, offers a world-renowned talent intelligence platform to disrupt the recruitment business with revolutionary technology. The team consists of veterans from the recruitment and technology industries, and an organizational mission to create products that are tailored to their customers' needs that offer significant value. SniperAI, a game-changing technology that employs machine learning to match CVs to job specs at blinding speed and with astonishing accuracy is developed by Recruitment SMART, an expert in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technologies.
