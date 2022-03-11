From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at approximately 10:42 a.m., the Washington County Regional Communications Center (RCC) received a 911 call reporting a stabbing that occurred at 24 Sunshine Lane in Big Lake Township. Local law enforcement and EMS responded to the residence where 62-year-old Darren Laney Sr. was discovered deceased. Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North was called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death. The investigation led to the arrest of Laney Sr.’s son 36-year-old Darren Laney Jr. for murder. Maine State Police Detectives arrested Laney Jr. at Indian Township PD without incident. Laney Jr. was taken to the Washington County Jail.

The following agencies assisted in the initial response and further investigation: Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police Troop J, Indian Township Police Department, Passamaquoddy Warden Service, US Border Patrol, Maine Warden Service and Passamaquoddy Fire Rescue.

This is an active investigation. Additional information to follow when appropriate.