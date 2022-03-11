Summit discusses telecommunications infrastructure, digital content services

VIETNAM, March 11 -

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phạm Đức Long speaks at the event. Photo vietnamnet.vn

HÀ NỘI — The World Mobile Broadband and ICT Summit 2022 was held in Hà Nội on March 9 to discuss the modernisation of telecommunications infrastructure and digital content services toward the promotion of a digital economy and society.

Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phạm Đức Long said following the development of information technology, telecommunications infrastructure was now transforming into digital infrastructure.

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) had set out a goal that Việt Nam needs to master broadband infrastructure, 5G equipment infrastructure, and made-in-Việt Nam technology platforms, Long said.

The official said that regarding digital transformation, digital infrastructure development, and digital platforms, the country needed to have a digital institution as well as a breakthrough and excellent ways of doing things from the combination of practical experiences of related units in Việt Nam as well as the studying of other countries’ experience.

According to statistics of the MIC's Authority of Telecommunications, in 2021, Việt Nam had 70.9 million mobile broadband subscribers, accounting for 57.23 per cent of total mobile subscribers and representing an increase of more than 4 per cent compared to 2020.

In 2022, the authority targets 100 per cent of adults owning a smartphone; 75 per cent of households installing fiber optic internet; and 85-per cent mobile broadband subscribers per 100 people.

At the summit, experts exchanged and shared methods for management, investment, product development and doing business on high-tech telecommunications platforms.

The event was co-organised by the International Data Group (IDG) in Việt Nam and the Radio and Electronics Association of Việt Nam.

The organisers took the occasion to honour outstanding mobile broadband, internet, and cloud computing service providers in Việt Nam in 2022. — VNS