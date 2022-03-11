Submit Release
New venture capital fund to pour US$60 million in Việt Nam’s tech startups

VIETNAM, March 11 -  

HÀ NỘI — With a total committed investment of up to US$60 million, ThinkZone Fund II is the largest venture capital fund in tech startups founded by Vietnamese entrepreneurs and notable conglomerate owners.

It was founded by large Vietnamese conglomerates in many fields such as IPA Investments, Phu Thai Holdings and Stavian Group, aiming to provide support to accelerate the growth of startups in Việt Nam.

ThinkZone Ventures will invest in tech startups in various verticals from pre-seed to series A (up to $3 million per startup).

ThinkZone Fund II is ready to accompany founders who have great vision, passion, and ambition to create products that have positive impacts on society, said its CEO Bùi Thành Đô.

Last year, a record of over $1.3 billion was poured into Vietnamese startups in 2021 despite the COVID-19 implications, helping the country rank third in the group of the most dynamic innovative startup ecosystems in Southeast Asia, only after Indonesia and Singapore, statistics show.

Most of the investment capital has been pumped into startups in the fields of FinTech, game, education, health care, and e-commerce. — VNS

