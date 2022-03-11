Viet Lotus invests in start-up Newee

VIETNAM, March 11 - Representatives of Viet Lotus and Newee sign the investment agreement. — VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — Viet Lotus announced its investment in start-up Newee, an online seller development platform in HCM City on Thursday.

Established at the end of 2020, Newee acts as an intermediary to help businesses expand sales channels on e-commerce platforms as well as bring goods to customers through online sellers easily.

Receiving this investment, the start-up will be coached and trained directly by experienced mentors who are successful start-ups, founders in the market, owners of reputable businesses and corporations domestically and internationally.

After the training programme is completed, Newee will have access to Viet Lotus's global network of investment funds to raise capital and continue to be supported by a network of advisors when needed.

At this event, Viet Lotus and Saigon Innovation Hub also launched the Việt Nam Startup Community consisting of experienced experts, investors and successful start-ups in the market in order to share their experiences and help each other handle situations in the process of building and developing start-up projects. — VNS