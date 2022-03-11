Submit Release
Half of schools, hospitals to accept cashless payment this year

VIETNAM, March 11 -  

A QR code is used at a hospital. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — About half of all schools and hospitals in centrally managed provinces and cities will accept non-cash payments by the end of the year.

This was the target set by the Ministry of Information and Communications in an effort to promote digital transformation and cashless payments.

The ministry recently sent a document to People's Committees in the area to develop plans for accelerating digital transformation at local education and healthcare institutions.

Schools and hospitals should be pioneering in applying digital technology and platforms, digital transformation and digital payment to contribute to forming a generation for the digital era and creating a more transparent education and healthcare environment.

The ministry also targeted that half of the number and the value of transactions at schools and hospitals this year would be non-cash.

Focus must be placed on ensuring security, the ministry said. VNS

 

Half of schools, hospitals to accept cashless payment this year

