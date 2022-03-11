Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Makes Significant Breakthroughs With Advanced Technology

Waterjet Cutting Machine Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancement in technology and innovation is a key trend being followed by the companies operating in the global waterjet cutting machine market. The development technologies, such as multi-axis waterjet cutting and 3D cutting, would enable the waterjet cutting process to expand its global penetration. Micro waterjet cutting and nano jet cutting are two significant breakthroughs that are gaining significant growth. For instance, In October 2020, Techni Waterjet, a US-based producer of waterjet cutting machines, introduce the Intec-G2 CNC Waterjet machines, which provide significant benefits and enhanced capabilities to the operation. The machine can cut accurate pieces in almost any material, cut parts up to 12" thick in almost any material, and quickly cut and construct kitchen benchtops. Cut window panels to size or make frameless shower screens Make signs or complicated metal designs for use as artwork, tools, or fencing.

Increasing demand for environment-friendly cutting processes and practices is significantly contributing to the growth of the waterjet cutting machine market. The stringent government policies towards usage of chemical fluids in the manufacturing process and increasing companies towards sustainable business practices had led to a shift in industries interests towards adopting environmentally friendly cutting methods and practices in sectors such as automotive, mining, electronics, construction, packaging, and textile. For instance, as the new Mineral Policy 2019 supports stringent legislation for environmentally friendly mining activities, this step includes the effective framing of the mineral policy. The use of cutting fluids in machining processes has a negative impact on the environment. As a result, most environmental machining research and development has centered on eliminating or minimizing the use of traditional cutting fluids or replacing them with environmentally friendly alternatives. Therefore because of numerous advantages, the demand for environment-friendly cutting processes and practices is expected to propel the waterjet cutting machine market growth over coming years.

The global waterjet cutting machine market size is expected to grow from $1.06 billion in 2021 to $1.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.70%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The waterjet cutting machine market is expected to reach $1.72 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.59%.

Major players covered in the global waterjet cutting machine industry are Flow International Corporation, BYSTRONIC, Water Jet Sweden, Waterjet Corporation S.R.L., Dardi, Wardjet, OMAX Corporation, Koike Aronson, Inc, KMT, Techni Waterjet, Techni Waterjet, Huffman, Jekran, Lincoln Electric, STM waterjet, International Waterjet Machines, Foshan Yongshengda Machinery, Accurl, and LDSA.

TBRC’s global waterjet cutting machine industry analysis report is segmented by product into 3D waterjet cutting machines, micro waterjet cutting machines, robotics waterjet cutting machines, by technology into pure, abrasive, by pump type into direct drive pump, hydraulic intensifier pump, by application into exotic metal and non-traditional material cutting, ceramic/stone cutting, glass/metal art, gasket cutting, others, by industry into electronics, metal fabrication, automotive, aerospace, food processing, textile, others.

