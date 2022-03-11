Sir Hemp Co. 'CBD The Right Way' to attend SunFest 2022 in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Palm Beach, Florida based minority-owned CBD manufacturer, Sir Hemp Co., will take to the road once again and will be in attendance as a vendor in the upcoming SunFest 2022. With names like the Goo Goo Dolls, Polo G, Lil Wayne, and Nelly, among others, this West Palm Beach waterfront music festival has helped fans celebrate art, music, and friendship for almost 40 years and this year will be even more special. This four-day festival will start April 28th, 2022 and run through May 1st. In addition to great music offered at Sun Fest, local artists and crafts vendors will be in attendance. “In a post Covid world a live event is something huge, we could not miss the opportunity to support our beautiful City of West Palm Beach as well as showcase our natural CBD hemp products made locally”, said Sir Hemp Co. President Alfredo Cernuda. Sir Hemp will showcase its natural U.S. grown industrial hemp extracts line including: its full spectrum CBD oil & RSO, CBD Isolate, and CBD for pet product line. They will also be selling hand crafted hemp rope dog toys, hemp hats, and other hemp products all crafted in West Palm Beach. Sir Hemp Co. will be located in the Art District which will comprise of nearly 70 artist, crafters, and vendors. Be sure to check on Sir Hemp’s social media @SirHempCo for more information as the event nears or on their website at sirhempco.com .

About

Sir Hemp Co. is Florida's Premier Hemp Extracts Manufacturer producing high quality CBD Oil products for sale directly to the consumer. It is a minority owned vertically integrated company focuses on the goal of producing: CBD The Right Way ™. All products follow Federal guidelines and contain less than 0.3% THC. They are 3rd party lab tested ensuring quality and consistency. For quality American made hemp oil, Sir Hemp Co. is the right choice. Offering both CBD for humans as well as CBD for cats & dogs. Be sure to follow them on Instagram & Facebook @SirHempCo

