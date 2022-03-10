Top-level talks between Tajikistan and Egypt

TAJIKISTAN, March 10 - The consideration of various issues of Tajikistan and Egypt began at the tete-a-tete meeting of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdulfattah al-Sisi and continued during the expanded talks with the participation of official delegations of the two countries.

At the start of the meeting, the head of state Emomali Rahmon expressed sincere gratitude to the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi for the invitation to pay an official visit to the friendly Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the private conversation and wide-ranging talks the important issues of bilateral and multilateral relations between Tajikistan and Egypt have been considered.

It was stressed that the agreements reached today would provide a favorable basis for bringing the relations between the two countries to a qualitatively new level in trade, economic, scientific, technical, humanitarian and cultural spheres.

At the meeting the sides noted the importance of inter-parliamentary relations, establishment and strengthening of activities of inter-parliamentary friendship groups, as well as expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Both sides expressed interest in further expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, industry and investment, agriculture, health, energy, transport and communications, mining, tourism, as well as the use of opportunities of free economic zones.

It was highlighted that the intensification of the work of the Tajik-Egyptian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the holding of the Tajik-Egyptian Business Forum and the establishment of the Business Council of the two countries will play an important role in expanding economic and social cooperation.

During the meeting the development of cooperation in industry, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals and implementation of joint investment projects in this direction were considered as promising areas of relations between the two countries.

The parties expressed interest in expanding cooperation between the free economic zones of Tajikistan and Egypt through the exchange of experiences in the establishment, management and expansion of activities in these regions and the establishment of joint ventures in their territories.

The two sides agreed on the basis of common historical and cultural values, in connection with the holding of Days of Culture in each other's countries, the joint celebration of major literary and cultural festivals, the establishment of mutually beneficial relations and exchange of experience between Tajik and Egyptian scientific and educational institutions.

The expansion of cooperation in the field of tourism, using the existing experience and opportunities between the two countries, was called one of the most beneficial areas in relations between the two countries.

At the same time, the sides exchanged views on a number of topical issues of regional and international nature.

Recalling the similar or close position on important regional and international issues, the two sides voiced their support for the continuation of partnership in the framework of international and regional organizations, taking into account the common interests.

Tajikistan and Egypt have expressed their readiness for mutually beneficial cooperation in issues related to regional security, combating threats and challenges of the modern world and in other areas of mutual interest.

It was considered necessary to further expand cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, arms and drug trafficking, cybercrime, transnational organized crime and other threats to international and regional security.

There was a detailed exchange of views on security issues and ways to end conflicts as soon as possible in the Middle East, North Africa and Afghanistan.

During the meeting the sides focused on global issues related to water and climate change.

At the end of the highest-level meetings and talks, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon invited the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sisi to pay an official return visit to Tajikistan at a convenient time. The invitation was gladly accepted.