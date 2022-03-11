INTERSTATE 29 CLOSURE HAPPENING SOON

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — March 10, 2022 – To begin the next phase of interstate reconstruction in Council Bluffs, southbound Interstate 29 at 9th Avenue is expected to be closed to traffic on Tuesday, March 15, weather permitting. Several closures and detours will be in place to prepare for this traffic shift.

Expected Nighttime Closures - Sunday, March 13:

The 9th Avenue ramp to southbound I-29 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow workers to restripe pavement.

Expected nighttime closures - Monday, March 14:

Southbound I-29 will close between 16th Street and 9th Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow workers to set up the new traffic configuration. The 25th Street, Avenue G, eastbound I-480, and 9th Avenue ramps will also be closed.

Beginning Tuesday morning, March 15, southbound I-29 will be closed at 9th Avenue. This closure will be in place for approximately 8 months (late 2022), when all southbound traffic will be shifted to the Southbound Frontage Road. Traffic not destined for Council Bluffs should use detour routes. Local traffic will be detoured at 9th Avenue through the intersection.

Iowa DOT encourages motorists to follow signs and use caution while becoming accustomed to new traffic patterns. Interstate traffic will be slowed to 35 mph near the I-480 interchange. Traffic on the Southbound Frontage Road will need to yield to interstate traffic on the southbound I-29 to 9th Avenue ramp.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Iowa DOT is in the process of reconstructing I-80, I-29, and I-480 in the Council Bluffs metropolitan area as part of the Council Bluffs Interstate Improvement Program. This comprehensive interstate redesign will modernize the highway system and improve mobility and safety of approximately 18 miles of interstate.

Iowa DOT is working hard to keep the public informed of construction impacts and actively seeks opportunities to update the public. For more information or to sign up for alerts, visit the program website at www.CouncilBluffsInterstate.IowaDOT.gov. You can also contact the program office at 712-216-3339 or info@CouncilBluffsInterstate.com.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive the email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help for this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#