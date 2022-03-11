Leveling the Playing Field for Businesswomen of Color

Black Girl Everything, LLC Collective HERO: Memoirs of Infertility Book 2022 Black Girl Everything, LLC Wellness Retreat

Black Girl Everything, LLC's Dr. Gloria Pope of Black Girl Everything, LLC Authors her First Book

MOUNT VERNON, NEW YORK, USA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this pandemic, we have seen an increase in small businesses being started. Women of Color has been emerging as one of the top leading groups in starting a business process, according to CNBC News. Do we ever take note of the organizations guiding them to grow and sustain visibility? One of those organizations of the movement is Black Girl Everything. Black Girl Everything, LLC is an organization that provides a platform for women in the black and brown community.

They strive to promote, support, and collaborate alongside the brands featured on their vlogs. They also help other brands connect with one another through pop-up shops in key areas in the U.S. The organization hosts annual retreats that allow black and brown entrepreneurs to take a break from their business and take a moment to pour back into themselves. Black Girl Everything, LLC provides scholarships to young ladies who aspire to become entrepreneurs.

Black Girl Everything, LLC's founder, Dr. Gloria Pope, has authored a book called HERO: Memoirs of Infertility. In HERO: Memoirs of Infertility, she shares the Infertility experiences of individuals in different relationship dynamics within the BIWOC (Black, Indigenous Women of Color) community. Dr. Pope also shares her own personal journey with extending her family through IVF treatments, inviting the readers to gain different perspectives of Infertility through the collective stories. Supporters and media will gather today, Friday, March 11, 2022, at 100 W. 1st Street, Mount Vernon, NY at 7 PM to hear a reading from the book and engage in conversation about infertility in the BIWOC community.

Black Girl Everything, LLC is all about the empowerment of black and brown women entrepreneurship, self-care, and paying it forward. Stay tuned for Dr. Pope on Tuesdays & Thursdays on Black Girl Everything Expo Facebook Live at 8 PM.

